I know some of you spitting now and pulling hair out your head and clutching your pearls and getting the vapors. But relax. We are only chatting here he he he.

But sure he gets a third term and I will give him one. I think January 2020 he was headed to Rushmore before they brought the fraud fake COVID PCR created non-pandemic and the deadly lockdowns and equally deadly Bourla Bancel Pfizer Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. I stand by USA first, my flag, my POTUS, my military!!! yet I also want honesty and truth and innocent lives spared. I want a peace negotiated by Trump as this is going south. this was not our battle, our goal is the enriched uranium no doubt...secure that...beware of Vietnam 3.0...it lurks. we are being sucked in.

Yet I must qualify some issues. If Trump can pull the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin BioNTech Weissman Kariko et al. deadly ineffective non-sterilizing mRNA vaccines from US market that have killed so many, completely from US market, if he can ensure all COVID and mRNA wrong doers face jail, if he can unshackle RFK Jr. and get The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales to let go of his stones, so that RFK Jr. can do the great things he wants to do, for he does, but his nuts are in a bind, if he could fire Makary and Bhattacharya, if he can fire Pom Pom Pam and Patel, if he could fire Hegseth and ensure he gets alcoholics help and some sexual deviancy help, if he can remediate the devastation of the ICE shootings and investigate Noem and Bovino et al., if he can ensure all who did wrong in the fraud COVID and lockdowns and vaccine are punished with jail, if he can ensure that Pom Pom Pam Bambi AG Bondi releases all Epstein files even if he is in them in some capacity and let the public decide guilt or innocence (though I think he has not touched any under-aged girl), if he can fire the FOX has been lunatics, inept morons, if he can find a way out of the Iran disaster dry drunk sex abuser Hegseth and some necon batshit crazy lunatic insane people pushed him into, if he can do these and others things, then I would want him for a 3rd term and crown him KING! If he can get back the money stolen and get SEC indictments for all those who profited in bitcoin and Iran bombing in his orbit and elsewhere via clear insider trading, if he can get jail for them…

if he can ensure that Noem is properly investigated as well as her lover for the Mile-high club, if he can get back the 220 million she took and he did not approve…if he can reverse some of those Presidential pardons e.g. Kushner’s father…if he can right all the wrongs of his present administration, clear violations, and go back to Biden’s and get accountability for those terrible wrongs too…then yes. If he can ensure no matter who is his pal, that the rich elite entitled men who were fucking and are fucking little girls with Epstein on his plane and island, in his administration, past administration e.g. Biden, Obama, Bush both, Clinton et al., sitting in congress, in US senate, judges, rich folk, all over Palm Beach etc., if he can get deep jail time for them, then yes! a 3rd is demanded by me! Yes, he is deserving of a third term if he can do these. I think he has the stuff to deserve a 3rd. if he can tell us what Lutnick was doing with Epstein multiple times, as well as others and it was not fucking little girls, then he deserves a 3rd…we just want the truth….But he has some homework to do first! this is just a tip, I am just teeing up the task list for him but he is well capable. I like him! I support him! I want him successful!…I think inside this is a good man…misguided in his social life in past…made bad errors in judgement and till today still I have not seen hard core evidence that he has molested any under-aged girls…I stand by that still…unless it is shown 100% bullet-proof otherwise, and not just slander and smear of the man as is the current case…lots to be done but a 3rd POTUS term is within grasp, even Rushmore I argue. I support a 3rd term!

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