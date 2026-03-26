Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Romey's avatar
George Romey
3h

Please. The Democrats are going to take both the Congress and the Senate. By the end of January 2027 articles of impeachment will be sent to the Senate for a trial. Every Dem and every Never Trumper will be a vote of conviction. Get another 5-7 Republicans fearing their political future, the Richard Nixon effect and he’s done. He had it all and blew it.

Reply
Share
19 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

NO MORE GOVERNMENT, period.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
71 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture