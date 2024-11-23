Dan Bongino being considered by daddy T (47) to head Secret Service! Great move if this happens! Solid patriot! daddy T seems a little wobbly on nominations but he seems to be settling down...
Bongino is a former agent himself...some argue leave him as a political commentator where he is strong and not put in the SS filth...a KING maker so to speak...what say you? let him advise, NOT lead?
