‘So we found a discrepancy in Dr. Robert Malone.

DIscrepancyAnalysis (if you havent read)

The question now is what do we do about it?

Well that depends on what is the cause.

To briefly summarize, the discrepancy is that Dr. Robert Malone seems to be fighting for COVID-19 “vaccine” justice, but he doesn’t like it when people start talking about how mRNA can alter DNA. He didn’t like it when I talked about it in November 2021, and more recently he couldn’t stop himself from trying to talk over Dr. Weisman when he broached the topic of mRNA injections changing mitochondrial translation of mRNA.

The above link, “Discrepancy Analysis”, details my approach to all discrepancies, and gives a quick look at the evidence behind Dr. Malone’s “Discrepancy”.

One simple explanation is that Dr. Malone is trying to defend mRNA technology overall because he is still trying to capitalize on patents back from when he helped to develop the technology. For example, if a future influenza “vaccine” could be made using mRNA instead of the traditional method, and we wouldn’t want the current Pfizer and Moderna injections to be discredited “too” much.

e.g. “This new and improved mRNA vaccine for the flu fixes all the problems of that “bad” COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, so you can trust me when I tell you this NEW one is safe…”

So the cause of the discrepancy would be an attempt to protect future financial gain by controlling the criticism of the Covid mRNA injections. Stopping critics from addressing topics of permanent DNA changes would be essential to preserving future value of mRNA technology.

(e.g. Hypothetical “Malone”: “We can’t have people going around thinking that mRNA will change DNA because then we’ll never be able to sell an mRNA injection again”.)

This is plausible.

However, another explanation may be that Dr. Malone has enough money already, but is being INSTRUCTED to stop narratives about mRNA changing DNA.

The motive is the same — to preserve the future value of mRNA technology and people’s willingness to “try it again”.

BUT

If that was the case, Why is Dr. Malone speaking out at all?

He’s just sabotaging his own royalties by speaking about side effects from the COVID mRNA injection!

THIS IS A DISCREPANCY!

Isn’t Dr. Robert Malone just doing this out of the goodness of his heart?

Maybe.

Or

Maybe not.

IF his criticisms were genuine, THEN…

Why not come clean about ALL the dangers of mRNA?

Why tell me to stop talking about it in November 2021?

Why try to stop Dr. Wisemann from talking about mitochondria? (A serious theoretical problem if you ask me)

Dr.Wiseman

Hmm.

Let’s try the “Maybe not” path.

We already covered one possible reason — to preserve future value of his mRNA patents which would be worthless if everyone stops taking them. But then he shouldn’t criticize the COVID-19 mRNA injections at all.



A Discrepancy in my argument! (Doubting me is the best way for anyone to get smarter than me, and I encourage everyone to apply critical process to everything I say)

Is there another possibility?

What if Dr. Malone was ordered to criticize the COVID-19 mRNA injections?

If so, what for?

To make inroads in the cell biology community?

To collect names of DISSIDENT scientists?

Rudy Jaenisch vs Malone (1/2 downpage)

To control the opposition?

Well he definitely did try to “Control” my messaging about reverse transcriptase in November 2021.

IF Dr. Robert Malone is a double agent, who “used” to work for government and big pharma, and might still be working for government…

The situation as it stands right now is:

He’s lost control of the narrative. EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT DNA CHANGES FROM mRNA injections. A lot of people are noticing Dr. Malone try to divert attention away from genotoxicity (genetic damage) from mRNA. Future value of mRNA patents are reduced no matter what he does now as no one sane will take an mRNA injection again.

What if anything do we do about it?

The first thing is to be aware of it.

If we do have “plants”, who are to be used as “future assets” then knowing who they are is the foundation. Thinking about what they might do protects us if they try to do something to lead us astray.

For example, one type of subversive message might be to convince us to take the “next” mRNA injection because the “next” pandemic really is a “deadly” weaponized virus chimera (combination of different species). It certainly seems like Dr. Malone might be setting something like this up in his interview with me at 10 min 43 seconds.

Minute 10:43

Having a “trusted” figure who told us the “truth” the first time around is critically important to sell mRNA injections 2.0 to “save” us from the next “bioweapon”.

You can’t sell a product if everyone knows about the fatal DNA altering flaw.

Thankfully, people have largely ignored Dr. Malone’s instructions not to talk about DNA changes.

So now the ball is in Dr. Malone’s court. Does he continue to march to his instructors?

Or

Does he turn a page and go full truth?

We should all watch carefully, and see where the deep deep powers that be are trying to take us.’