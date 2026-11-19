be POTUS, but if you stay in the Trump administration, it is over! Your career. Go talk to RFK Jr., he is studying hard how to keep all that grift MAGA money and all that bullshit shirtless-ness BS, while telling our precious daddy Trump to fuck off. Daddy will not take kindly to that since he allowed you to grift while fucking the public with nonsense. Knowing no Democrat wants him and Republicans will never accept him. But he RFK Jr. is thinking how to tell the public ‘well I want to remove mRNA vaccine but they will not let me boo hoo hoo’…

give us a break brother, you and Means grifter et al. MAHA is dead! over!

these beasts the unseen hand knew that Trump was the ONLY person as POTUS they could bring a fraud fake non-pandemic virus, Hilary told them fuck you, that he would fall for a never was a pandemic and he would fall for it, that he would fall for locking down society with deadly measures, and fall for the need to bring a safety untested mRNA vaccine that was ineffective out of the box, non-neutralizing fast, non-sterilizing, could not stop infection or transmission, negative effectiveness, drove immune tolerance IGg4 class switch antibodies, drove original antigenic sin etc. that was a pure failure but they could get him to buy it for he really trusted them and felt the fake virus was real and would kill many! and did not do his homework.

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as it is, do not bother Marco, you will NEVER be elected POTUS once linked to POTUS Trump! You must do it this way and fast, how I tell you:

1)come out now initially but change fast, going against the Iran war, tell it as it is, that we killed innocent children wrongly and people and we bombed Iran with no basis and should end this now! how we depleted our precious munitions like THAADS, Patriots, interceptors etc. and now vulnerable so must stop! that the ICE shootings, the apparent Trump family grifting, the self-enrichment, the seeming corruption, all must be investigated, and the continuance of the mRNA vaccine, and MAGA extremists for that is what MAGA is! Say it. Say you did not sign up for that! We will get it.

2)then Trump will hit you publicly and show his disdain. You must take it with a smile.

3)then you hand in your resignation. you will not need talk about anything, your step by step will say it all and you can then run for POTUS. I will vote for you and support you and help elect you then, only then!

If you stay Secretary State and tethered to the Trump MAGA, and say none of the above, then your electoral chances are ZERO!

4)Democrats will then grow congress in 2028 to 300 seats, grow Senate seats to 62 and Americans will elected a Democratic POTUS! Case closed! Will get to Veto proof.

Sit back now, smoke this, say quietly boy is this island bitch smart and bold and brave or what!

and I would tell you in response:

Yes, I AM!

MUAH!

and all you getting the vapors clutching your pearls, wrenching on me and hating on me for my opinion, well fuck you!

btw, all that China visit and photo ops was just that, photo ops…’he is my friend’…ha ha ha…nothing material came out of it.

all set up staged, all involved benefitted.

like the information put out that Iran is seeking to use a dirty bomb in DC…all of that was bullshit, like Bush’s WMD, like fake OBL, all of that was fake, misdirection, IMO, to allow our POTUS to have them plant a so called MAGA reporter in the press to ask him about it while standing there to allow him then to issue a threat to Iran about destroying them ‘the likes that no one else has seen’…when we have no proof any of it was and is true. we telegraphed this. I do not believe any of it.

all this to deflect away from the NVIDIA Huang sex scandal (Oh I forgot Huang is Trump’s friend too), Lutnick et al. dealings, making money, maybe even treason, selling transferring our high-end chips to China? serious questions now. Lutnick linked to pedophile Epstein who was murdered, now linked to the spy sex scandal and no one in the administration want to talk about it? taking him to China? I hope the Democrats drag everyone under oath, daily! for the next 2 years.

You can run Elon, but you cannot hide! You will sit under oath. Thank God for America!

Time to fire the house negroes POTUS Trump, RFK Jr., Patel, Hegseth, Kushner, those types of house negroes.