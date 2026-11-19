be POTUS, but if you stay in the Trump administration, it is over! Your career. Go talk to RFK Jr., he is studying hard how to keep all that grift MAGA money and all that bullshit shirtless-ness BS, while telling our precious daddy Trump to fuck off. Daddy will not take kindly to that since he allowed you to grift while fucking the public with nonsense. Knowing no Democrat wants him and Republicans will never accept him. But he RFK Jr. is thinking how to tell the public ‘well I want to remove mRNA vaccine but they will not let me boo hoo hoo’…
give us a break brother, you and Means grifter et al. MAHA is dead! over!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
these beasts the unseen hand knew that Trump was the ONLY person as POTUS they could bring a fraud fake non-pandemic virus, Hilary told them fuck you, that he would fall for a never was a pandemic and he would fall for it, that he would fall for locking down society with deadly measures, and fall for the need to bring a safety untested mRNA vaccine that was ineffective out of the box, non-neutralizing fast, non-sterilizing, could not stop infection or transmission, negative effectiveness, drove immune tolerance IGg4 class switch antibodies, drove original antigenic sin etc. that was a pure failure but they could get him to buy it for he really trusted them and felt the fake virus was real and would kill many! and did not do his homework.
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as it is, do not bother Marco, you will NEVER be elected POTUS once linked to POTUS Trump! You must do it this way and fast, how I tell you:
1)come out now initially but change fast, going against the Iran war, tell it as it is, that we killed innocent children wrongly and people and we bombed Iran with no basis and should end this now! how we depleted our precious munitions like THAADS, Patriots, interceptors etc. and now vulnerable so must stop! that the ICE shootings, the apparent Trump family grifting, the self-enrichment, the seeming corruption, all must be investigated, and the continuance of the mRNA vaccine, and MAGA extremists for that is what MAGA is! Say it. Say you did not sign up for that! We will get it.
2)then Trump will hit you publicly and show his disdain. You must take it with a smile.
3)then you hand in your resignation. you will not need talk about anything, your step by step will say it all and you can then run for POTUS. I will vote for you and support you and help elect you then, only then!
If you stay Secretary State and tethered to the Trump MAGA, and say none of the above, then your electoral chances are ZERO!
4)Democrats will then grow congress in 2028 to 300 seats, grow Senate seats to 62 and Americans will elected a Democratic POTUS! Case closed! Will get to Veto proof.
Sit back now, smoke this, say quietly boy is this island bitch smart and bold and brave or what!
and I would tell you in response:
Yes, I AM!
MUAH!
and all you getting the vapors clutching your pearls, wrenching on me and hating on me for my opinion, well fuck you!
btw, all that China visit and photo ops was just that, photo ops…’he is my friend’…ha ha ha…nothing material came out of it.
all set up staged, all involved benefitted.
like the information put out that Iran is seeking to use a dirty bomb in DC…all of that was bullshit, like Bush’s WMD, like fake OBL, all of that was fake, misdirection, IMO, to allow our POTUS to have them plant a so called MAGA reporter in the press to ask him about it while standing there to allow him then to issue a threat to Iran about destroying them ‘the likes that no one else has seen’…when we have no proof any of it was and is true. we telegraphed this. I do not believe any of it.
all this to deflect away from the NVIDIA Huang sex scandal (Oh I forgot Huang is Trump’s friend too), Lutnick et al. dealings, making money, maybe even treason, selling transferring our high-end chips to China? serious questions now. Lutnick linked to pedophile Epstein who was murdered, now linked to the spy sex scandal and no one in the administration want to talk about it? taking him to China? I hope the Democrats drag everyone under oath, daily! for the next 2 years.
You can run Elon, but you cannot hide! You will sit under oath. Thank God for America!
Time to fire the house negroes POTUS Trump, RFK Jr., Patel, Hegseth, Kushner, those types of house negroes.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It's worth reposting my recent comment: RFK Jr., Vance, Patel, ......... as I'd predicted, *all* of the TRUMP-selected gang members are losing their masks. It was inevitable, just a matter of time.
Here's a recent headline:
"FBI Director Kash Patel skipped a congressional security hearing after attending a Mar-a-Lago gala the night before. A DOJ jet used for his travel landed near Washington 20 minutes after the hearing began, though CNBC could not confirm he was aboard.
The gala at the Trump venue offered attendees private access to top law enforcement officials for $50,000, while corporate sponsorship packages climbed to $1 million.
Federal contractors with millions in government business sponsored the gala, including Motorola Solutions, which had $237 million in DOJ and DHS contract obligations in fiscal 2026, raising ethics questions about paid access to senior officials.
There is no evidence that gala sponsorships influenced federal contracts or secured preferential treatment."
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/11/18/kash-patel-hearing-mar-a-lago-gala.html
"... no evidence" .... yeah, right, these people were paying $50,000 and up to $1,000,000 to attend this gala out of *patriotic goodness*. Uh-huh! Evidence is LEGION, if people would simply LOOK.
YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS SHIT UP!!! As I've been saying from day ONE, under Trump we have been and are today in the hands of a criminal organization that DWARFS by orders of magnitude those of Clinton, Bush, Obama and Biden (to name just the most recent US criminal regimes).
Trump still has over 2 years remaining *AND* now that he's on his way out there is **NOTHING** to restrain his actions. He can go "all-out scorched Earth" on the US and on the entire planet. I predict that Trump will do exactly that. No, Congress will not stop him - remember, the UNIPARTY rules.
Politics - the theater and diversionary hoax of the damned. It takes a united, free, awake, intelligent people to demand more than what we get. At this juncture, nobody can be trusted to ‘govern’ a people truly desirous of freedom, but how many are truly desirous of it anymore? Our mistake has always been to believe in politicians, put our collective faith, hope, and trust in them to preserve our peace and safety, so that the engine of our country would run well, enabling our productiveness and prosperity. Instead of that we have chaos trying to manage chaos, enabled by chaos-mongering puppeteers behind the scenes. We have placed virtually every element of our lives in their hands, so it can be withdrawn and be used as a bargaining chip for compliance in a hostile takeover situation. We rest on a huge precipice of our own making through our passivity and lack of vigilance of power unchecked.