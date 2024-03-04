If not mistaken, I think they infected (borrelia bacteria) ticks and bugs and it went astray…I think Lyme disease is/was the result. Lyme may be the result of bioweapons research and I think IDSA (Infectious Diseases Society of America) wrote catastrophic guidelines. Some say it killed people.

‘"The effort is part of DARPA’s Personalized Protective Biosystem (PPB) program, which is exploring the use of new transgenic commensal organisms to secrete therrapeutics..."

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Subscribed

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The idea is to enhance the parasites using CRISPR gene editing technology

Video Source

Continue reading

DARPA's New Biotech Division Wants To Create A Transhuman Future

The Pentagon's advanced research wing has announced its latest budget — and whoa, does DARPA ever have some ambitious plans for the future. Their new Biotech unit will be harnessing biology for national security, and dealing with everything from stopping plagues to building synthetic soldiers:

RESOURCES

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

''