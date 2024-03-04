DARPA's Frankenscience: In 2021 US Military Announced Plans to use Genetically Modified PARASITES to Create Super Soldiers "The effort is part of DARPA’s Personalized Protective Biosystem (PPB)
DARPA's Frankenscience: US Military plans to use Genetically Modified PARASITES to Create Super Soldiers? (LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY); sssshhhh, me thinks this is what happened with LYME disease
If not mistaken, I think they infected (borrelia bacteria) ticks and bugs and it went astray…I think Lyme disease is/was the result. Lyme may be the result of bioweapons research and I think IDSA (Infectious Diseases Society of America) wrote catastrophic guidelines. Some say it killed people.
‘"The effort is part of DARPA’s Personalized Protective Biosystem (PPB) program, which is exploring the use of new transgenic commensal organisms to secrete therrapeutics..."
The idea is to enhance the parasites using CRISPR gene editing technology
Protective Biosystems: Parasites to Fight Chemical and Biological Weapons
DARPA's New Biotech Division Wants To Create A Transhuman Future
The Pentagon's advanced research wing has announced its latest budget — and whoa, does DARPA ever have some ambitious plans for the future. Their new Biotech unit will be harnessing biology for national security, and dealing with everything from stopping plagues to building synthetic soldiers:
Transhumanism, Nanotechnology, and Cybernetics
This may also explain why the outrageous war on “horse paste”. Ivermectin is arguably the most effective anti parasitic drug in the world. While it has anti biotic properties that could have been critical in saving Covid patients and it may have been very effective against Big Medicine’s golden goose cancer, maybe the real risk was that widespread use of Ivermectin would show that much of modern medicine is just a lie. What really ails people is parasitic infections that can be cured for pennies with Ivermectin. With possibly as much as 90% of pet owners having parasites, if people can keep themselves healthy by self treating with Ivermectin, the power of the Medical Deep State is shattered. Dr. Lee Merritt is a leader in this field
Your getting close and now ask why COV19 lockdown and mRNA being mandatory
They needed to test all these crazy new tools & weapons on the world public by geno-type
This is why they took over VAERS to control and be sole owner of the outcomes
Note too that in MARCH 2020 US-MIL took over USA health-care and pharma, they were handing contracts out like candy given they now had billions of lab-rats they could test on;