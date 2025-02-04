And as recently as October, Beattie was bluntly espousing white authority, writing “Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work. Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men.”

I think there is a word salad in here somewhere by Beattie for non-whites and women can do as effective a job and at times even better that white men. The issue is the prevention of whites from getting jobs because they are white and that is racism and discriminatory on its own. We do not want that.

This is what we want stopped and now! That all peoples have an equal shot at a job if applying and there is not a position of ‘whites need not apply’! That hiring is ‘equal opportunity’ regardless of gender under Trump or ethnicity, color, under Trump.

So, if Beattie said what media is reporting and as on X, he must clean that up if he is going to hold such a senior Trump representative position. Why? This does not represent Trump. Because you do not want some other person in power in the future and it ‘will’ happen, making it ‘whites need not apply’…Biden et al. went over-board and did this racism shit by denying white and qualified persons and males, etc. access to positions and started this madness. You do not fix it by doing same but in the opposite direction.

Many argue Trump is a white racist nationalist. Many in his orbit etc. are they say. That they seek only white people in ‘their world’ and are anti-woman unless you are a devout Trump acolyte etc. They say that people like Kash was a token to misdirect. I say no, I was there, and I did not see or experience that. From what I experienced to me, as an immigrant and Caribbean man, Trump is NOT a racist white nationalist. He is NOT anti-woman. Trump is NOT racist. I wish to make that clear.

So, IMO, this must be cleaned up by Beattie. It sends the wrong message against Trump. I am speaking about Trump and not his inner circle. These are different from the ones I dealt with in term 1. But I cannot think Trump will surround himself with anti-woman, anti-black, anti-brown peoples in his government.

