Dave aka Geezermann a prolific subscriber on my stack clued me into this great piece by Clandestine, I am love it, so I share: "The Global CIA Network is Being Dismantled"; support bioclandestine
Is this why JFK was killed? that he sought to dismantle the CIA network and why a shot was taken on POTUS Trump's life? Is Trump dismantling the Deepstate & Venezuela/Maduro was part of this?
Read Clandestine here, support this good work, this scholarship:
Was Musk critical to this? Operation…
‘Trump is destroying the global CIA/Deep State network that JFK tried to expose. This is what saving the world looks like.’
Is this a true statement? Do you agree?
Start Clandestine here (thank you Dave):
‘Over the years, the CIA created a vast global network of proxies and racketeering playgrounds via regime change and destabilization.
Trump and his team now control the CIA.
Meaning Trump and his team have the Deep State network mapped out, and thus they know how to destroy it.
I think that’s what we have been witnessing with Iran, Hamas/ISIS, Ukraine, and now Venezuela. All CIA/Deep State proxies that are being neutralized and returned to the People as a sovereign nation, free of CIA influence.
I also think Elon and DOGE played an important role of finding all the information and mapping out the network.
The Global CIA Network is Being Dismantled
If POTUS Trump is indeed dismantling the CIA network etc., I praise him...
point is I support POTUS Trump. it is that simple.