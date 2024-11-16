‘In the wake of the former and future president Donald Trump’s historic electoral victory, the mandate for an America First foreign policy has never been clearer. The American electorate has expressed a desire for a departure from the entrenched globalist strategies that have long characterized U.S. foreign policy. At this pivotal moment, the former Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a man of valor, intellect, and a fierce advocate for national sovereignty, emerges as the quintessential figure to help Trump steer this new course. His blend of combat bravery, strategic foresight, and commitment to efficiency makes him not just a fitting candidate but the ideal steward for Trump’s vision of a redefined American military and diplomatic strategy. Among well-known figures considered for secretary of defense, Macgregor has Trump’s back.

Macgregor’s military record is a testament to his capabilities. His leadership during the Gulf War, especially at the Battle of 73 Easting, demonstrated not only his courage but his strategic acumen in high-stakes environments. This experience isn’t just historical, it's indicative of a leader who can navigate complex international scenarios with a focus on achieving decisive outcomes, much like the mandate Trump has received to end the endless wars and rebuild America’s strength at home.

Macgregor’s book Breaking the Phalanx did not merely criticize ineffective military bureaucracy, it was a blueprint for military transformation that resonates with Trump’s desire to streamline and optimize military resources. His advocacy for a leaner, more agile force aligns with a foreign policy that prioritizes national interests over maintaining a costly global military presence that drains American taxpayers. His foresight in military restructuring could translate into pragmatic policy-making that reduces wasteful spending, focusing instead on threats relevant to real American interests.

During Trump’s first term, Macgregor was considered for several high-ranking positions, eventually serving as a senior advisor to Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. Here, he played a crucial role in advocating for and implementing the withdrawal from Afghanistan, a policy that aligned with Trump’s promise to end America’s endless wars. If the Biden administration had followed the Trump plan, the withdrawal from Afghanistan would have been beautiful rather than the disaster it became. Macgregor’s presence in the administration provided a bulwark against what he described as the “bipartisan globalist elite,” offering a voice for restraint and peace over foolish intervention.

Macgregor’s commentary has consistently pushed for a foreign policy of restraint, where military engagement is a calculated decision based on clear threats to U.S. security. His skepticism of NATO’s current relevance, advocacy for burden-sharing among allies, and his push for a negotiated peace in conflicts like Ukraine highlight his commitment to peace through strategic diplomacy rather than perpetual conflict. His vision could be instrumental in a second Trump term, where the focus would be on placing America's interests first. ”We must focus on America’s vital interests, not on the globalist agenda that has often led us into unnecessary conflicts and overextended our military,” Macgregor has said.

With Trump's historic election, the American people have given a mandate for sweeping border security, and Macgregor’s stance here is bold. He sees the security of the nation's borders as a fundamental aspect of sovereignty, advocating for robust measures to combat the influence of cartels and manage immigration. His perspective could be crucial in a role where national security policy intersects with domestic concerns, making him a vital asset in addressing one of America’s pressing security challenges.

The potential collaboration with Elon Musk, through his planned Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), could herald a new era in how we approach military spending. Musk’s vision for government efficiency, combined with Macgregor’s military expertise, could lead to significant reforms. They could target wasteful spending, implement a historic audit of the Pentagon, and redirect military funds towards innovative technologies rather than outdated, costly systems. This partnership could ensure that military resources are aligned with the president’s agenda for efficiency, effectiveness, and American technological advancement.

As Trump embarks on his second term, the role of secretary of defense seems tailor-made for someone like Macgregor. His outsider status relative to the military-industrial establishment could be his greatest asset in executing a policy that looks beyond D.C. groupthink on military engagements and towards an America First military reflective of the people’s mandate. A Macgregor leadership role in Trump's administration would speak loud and clear: America First! In foreign policy, American interests should be paramount and military might should be driven by purpose, not special interest profits and bloated bureaucracy.

Macgregor represents more than just military expertise; he embodies the change Trump’s re-election heralds. And he’s a contributing editor for The American Conservative—another point in his favor. His appointment would signal a commitment to a foreign policy where American interests lead, where military might is used judiciously, and where strategic foresight guides the nation away from the quagmire of endless wars towards a future where America leads by example, not just by force. In an America First administration, Macgregor’s role would be pivotal in translating the will of the people into a policy that is both bold and prudent, reflecting the new era of American foreign policy under Trump's leadership.

David Gornoski is a writer and host of the news podcast A Neighbor’s Choice (listen here), which has been described as “an apocalyptic Mr. Roger’s for adults.” He covers politics, culture, anthropology, health, and science. Email him at hello[at]aneighborschoice.com.’