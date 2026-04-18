David Pfaff one of my subscribers shared this as a reminder, makes you understand the depravity, no matter how they spin it as 'in name of science', depravity of our doctors, scientists, government
research officials, people at CDC, NIH, FDA, Health Canada, NHS, SAGE et al...all of them, played God for decades and I hope where they go after death, is NOT heaven, those who knew, yet did not care
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
he said it was a long time ago
That's absolutely right.
My next articles (Unbekoming and others) will explore a different perspective on these aspects.
The lockdown is progressing, and it's very real. The control tools are more sophisticated than ever. Yet, history and daily observation show the same thing: no system, however complex, has ever managed to completely stifle human ingenuity. Sometimes, a few moments of lucidity are enough to reveal a flaw. A silent refusal, an unexpected improvisation, a precise observation that changes everything.
Technocracies, past and present, have often been astoundingly stupid, precisely because they believed they could reduce human beings to a predictable variable. The intrinsic nature of humanity—its capacity to think, to adapt, to circumvent, to refuse—remains the greatest weakness of any lockdown system. That's why, even when everything seems locked down, the lockdown is never total. It remains fragile. And it can collapse much faster than we imagine. Human ingenuity has not yet had its final say. When we watch documentaries composed of period footage (unseen images from the Second World War or Soviet archives), we are often struck by the same thing: the incredible stupidity of the technocracies of yesteryear. Grandiose projects, thousands of civil servants, tons of paperwork, total control systems… and yet, everything collapses because a farmer hides grain, a worker discreetly sabotages (The doctor who treated the first Chernobyl patients – before the diagnosis was classified... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28zPs2XF9GM), a mother finds a way to feed her children despite the quotas (Gagarin's widow knew the truth – and remained silent for 40 years. Here's why... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiMAJvnVP2c), or a soldier simply decides to disobey (Felix Steiner – The SS general who refused Hitler's last order and saved thousands of lives... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBBYibYELmw).