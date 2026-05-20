David Pfaff one of my subscribers shared this as a reminder, makes you understand the depravity, no matter how they spin it as 'in name of science', depravity of our doctors, scientists, government
research officials, people at CDC, NIH, FDA, Health Canada, NHS, SAGE et al...all of them, played God for decades and I hope where they go after death, is NOT heaven, those who knew, yet did not care
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Thank you POTUS Trump and RFK Jr for the new Moderna mRNA bundibugyo virus vaccine. The bundibugyo pandemic is very scary. When will mass vaccination begin and where should people line up?
If he’s not already in hell it’s time he was, way past time!