Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
8m

Thank you POTUS Trump and RFK Jr for the new Moderna mRNA bundibugyo virus vaccine. The bundibugyo pandemic is very scary. When will mass vaccination begin and where should people line up?

Reply
Share
Connie's avatar
Connie
20m

If he’s not already in hell it’s time he was, way past time!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture