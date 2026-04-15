et al…to pretend like they are doing something but to operate in silence and do nothing. They were duplicitous day one. Lies. All lies. Misdirection. A plan made with Bourla of Pfizer. That their job is/was to block for RFK Jr. and RFK Jr.’s MAHA role is/was to block for POTUS Trump (to pretend that he is going to do something about the deadly mRNA vaccine when he is NOT) who incredibly and wrongfully continues to state that the OWS lockdowns and Malone et al. non-sterilizing (never stopped infection or transmission), non-neutralizing, negatively effective, IgG ‘immune tolerance’ class-switch driving, cancer causing mRNA vaccine saved lives. Not one life was saved POTUS Trump, not one!

But did Trump suggest he could heal the sick and bring people back from the dead? Is Trump really Jesus in the flesh? Did Trump not tell us recently he is Jesus? What is your view?

Do not forget the content of the photo above, we are here too because of that, the cover-up of that….but it ain’t going away!

No doubt we are tired now of COVID and the fraud we grew to understand and we are about wars now, bombing other peoples and taking their stuff. So we are tuned out of mRNA vaccine and this is how they like it.

This is how they want it. So mRNA vaccine will transition and replace all vaccines across time. Will be part of your life regardless of how ineffective, cancer causing, deadly…these people do not care…these people will sell their mother for the right price e.g. 2$.

POTUS Trump failed with the COVID response and his lunatic Task Force and his decision to bring OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine killed people, saved not one life! They including Trump know this. The lies and cover up continues. And OWS lockdowns and mRNA death shot catastrophe is matched today ONLY by the failed catastrophic wrongful bombing of Iran that did not attack USA and was not an imminent threat to USA. Yet we have lost blood and treasure. The bombing of Iran and the pure failure it is et al. will go down as the greatest foreign policy blunder disaster in US history, I argue in the world! And this is due to decisions by POTUS Trump re dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth…I guess if Eric is tossed out of congress, how could we retain whiskey Pete who sexually assaulted a woman (s) and by accounts held her against her will? How? How many Republican and Democrat congress and Senate members now must be removed from government?

So we will be left with mRNA vaccine that will continue to be ineffective and deadly, and I told you this. The Outlaw’s role was to get the duplicitous 5 on tap e.g. Oz, Prasad, RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya…head of our agencies in health, to ensure they shut down our demand for redress and accountability. Have they not? When RFK Jr. gave a job on ACIP to Malone, I knew how corrupted and failed this entire thing was. I would give these boys a promotion for they have done their jobs of misdirection and lies quite well, and I have to admit, I have grown to admire Prasad a bit more now. I think he could not continue in the stench he waded about in. Praise Prasad!

That is Trump’s Commerce Secretary Lutnick above with Epstein discussing sea-shells and the beautiful white corralled sand…of the island…sssshhh, do not ask, understand this is just like when RFK Jr. when dinosaur bone hunting with Epstein. ssshhhh, let the bombing distract you, sssshhhhh, voices carry. Stop talking about the pre-pubescent braces little girls Epstein and all those in the photos, all those men wanted to fuck…you stop it!