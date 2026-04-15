Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
11mEdited

THANK YOU Mr. Donald J. Trump, Father of OWS, for caring about Americans and the world!!! You have done a great service to mankind and, REST ASSURED, you will be remembered for that.

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Cy Lanced's avatar
Cy Lanced
33m

I would like to think the significant level of public mistrust for the COVID mRNA injections will carry over into public rejection of mRNA products.

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
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