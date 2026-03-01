3 US soldiers killed & aircraft carrier missile attacked by Iran; Islamic sleeper agent cells activation warning within USA, Canada, west for radical jihadists are AMONG us & Israeli general warns
Americans, Canadians etc. must take this seriously, be warned, guard yourself and be careful (be armed) as you live life for this is always a concern & will be now, retaliatory retribution violent
That is Howard Lutnick (Trump’s commerce secretary) with Jeffrey Epstein…Lutnick said no such thing occurred. Can you believe anything Lutnick says?
I don’t! Epstein was about fucking little under-aged girls. Do you think the men who sought him and ran with him, sought him to also get little girls?
I do, I think it was all they sought!
Back to this troubling sleeper cell issue and this is real and we have to be aware of our surroundings and be prepared to kill if life is at risk…be legally armed, 2nd amendment, this is the effect of the Iran attack…our risk has increased substantially, be careful:
‘The Iranian regime will be waking up sleeper agents in the West to avenge the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an ex-intelligence chief in the Israeli army has warned.
Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yossi Kuperwasser said ‘dormant’ pro-Regime forces could carry out terror attacks to destabilise the US and its supporters.
It comes as one of Iran’s most senior grand ayatollahs declared it a religious obligation for all Muslims to avenge the death of the country’s supreme leader.
Iran’s foreign ministry also vowed that repercussions for Ali Khamenei’s assassination ‘will extend to the world’.’
USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike by Iran.
Three US military personnel killed during Trump’s strikes on Iran
The US military has issued a statement.
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
and
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You lost all credibility when you started with Epstein.