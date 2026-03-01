That is Howard Lutnick (Trump’s commerce secretary) with Jeffrey Epstein…Lutnick said no such thing occurred. Can you believe anything Lutnick says?

I don’t! Epstein was about fucking little under-aged girls. Do you think the men who sought him and ran with him, sought him to also get little girls?

I do, I think it was all they sought!

Back to this troubling sleeper cell issue and this is real and we have to be aware of our surroundings and be prepared to kill if life is at risk…be legally armed, 2nd amendment, this is the effect of the Iran attack…our risk has increased substantially, be careful:

‘The Iranian regime will be waking up sleeper agents in the West to avenge the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an ex-intelligence chief in the Israeli army has warned.

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yossi Kuperwasser said ‘dormant’ pro-Regime forces could carry out terror attacks to destabilise the US and its supporters.

It comes as one of Iran’s most senior grand ayatollahs declared it a religious obligation for all Muslims to avenge the death of the country’s supreme leader.

Iran’s foreign ministry also vowed that repercussions for Ali Khamenei’s assassination ‘will extend to the world’.’

USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike by Iran.

Three US military personnel killed during Trump’s strikes on Iran

The US military has issued a statement.