this must be dealt life ending consequences once the court is finished and declared guilt and penalty; I have no space for this!

‘2 staff members of Israeli Embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in DC’

The anti-Jew antisemitism hatred has to end! It has to end all way around, on anyone! This radical hate, venom on others…I am seeing it, and I am sorry under POTUS Trump’s new administration, I felt there would be a lull and mitigation for it was out of control under Biden’s twisted whacko hating leftist democrats, but I see it too among the right, sheer TDS even MAGA derangement…POTUS Trump must tamp down his language too…I fear our nation is being torn apart and you may not like what I am saying here but there is a division beginning of black and brown versus white and it is NOT good, not healthy, dangerous. I call on POTUS Trump to stamp this out, lead on this, help remove it, you can, even a whiff and ensure all leaders and any and all in his administration watch what they say and allude to.

The nation is raw, torn from the fraud of COVID, the deadly OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine, harming, killing people, the breach of our borders by Harris and Biden and Obama et al., and the differential wealth they have seen grown and flaunted in your face etc. especially across COVID an now as part of Trump’s administration…the people around him…they do not represent America, do not represent fly over, blue collar, tax paying factory worker assembly line worker, trucker, our bread and butter front line police, our military, or border agents…no…they do not…pumped up with BOTOX, unsightly tans, puffed lips, butts etc. flaunting…fake money…bitcoin crypto pedophilia stablecoin money…

Did you know POTUS Trump that the crypto bitcoin world is under-pinned by pedophilia? That type of ‘rich’ people?

and lots of ill-gotten ‘insider’ wealth we are seeing, Americans are not stupid, and this disparity is not good. People are under pressure. Looking on. They sense that USA is being sold to the highest bidder. Only rich people have access. It is not good. We are 6 months into your 2nd term and the nation is weary and tired and confused.

It has to be not ‘equality of outcomes’, can never be, but ‘equality of opportunity’. What I am seeing now is a 2-state America emerging, the ‘haves’ and ‘have NOTS’. It is clear and DC is brewing it, flaunting it and Palm Beach. The Palm Beach BOTOX crew…This is wrong. I do not care if I offend you and you clutch your pearls and fish nets and get the vapors. I write what I see, and you know. I AM TALKING ABOUT YOU.

We are also seeing a rise in hatred towards Jewish people by white Christian people. Why? I see it. I hear it. I read it. Both ways. Why?

I trust you, believe you want good and will do good, and want you POTUS Trump to have a talk with the nation, end the words ‘trillions’ and ‘billions’ each time you talk, you all like to spout now, just stop, stop all the meme coin crap, as normal Americans do not live in that fake paper money world…tamp the rhetoric down, and please, do not bring any other globe nation leader into the White House and dress them down…not a good look…it was not good a bunch of white men sitting in the White House yesterday dressing down black people where lots of the stated information you POTUS Trump said was factually incorrect; who gave him that data and information and deceptive presentation? I know the data, what was said was wrong as to SA genocide. Most people killed in SA are blacks and black farmers. No doubt all killing must end but there are parts of USA more dangerous than there, that we will not venture into. Focus on that. So, all of that is tied into this type of depraved Mala In Se killing. What this dog who must be hung, did to the 2 Jewish diplomats.

People want jobs, opportunity, respect, to see the future and right now, many, much more, cannot see it. In the USA, but hearing terms like ‘billions’ and ‘trillions’ spouted by your administration any opportunity they can get, and seeing only billionaires and ultra rich around you with access. Yet it was the poor man, the fly over that voted for you. People want fairness.

The nation is being torn apart POTUS Trump…we also need to see your administration following law, following judges, even if they are wrong and you disagree…you use the appellant process and SCOTUS as many times and as long as it takes but you follow rule of law! I know the blackrobes are EFF in you, but follow the law! Get congress to deal with it too.

You know I love you POTUS Trump and support you…

You got to lead us here…find the right words…I am counting on you…we are counting on you…I know you can do it and remain the best option today.

Israeli foreign minister says he had "heartbreaking phone calls" with parents of shooting victims

Two Israeli Embassy staff members were killed in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, where the American Jewish Committee was hosting an event on Wednesday night.

• The man and woman killed, identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were a “young couple about to be engaged,” according to Israel’s ambassador to the US. Lischinsky, 30, was a research assistant in the political department at the embassy, while Milgrim, 26, organized trips to Israel, according to the Israeli foreign ministry.

• The sole suspect was identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, who chanted “Free, free Palestine” while in custody, police said. Eyewitnesses told CNN the suspected shooter waited for police to arrive before saying he “did it for Gaza.”

• President Donald Trump said antisemitism, “hatred and radicalism have no place in the USA.” Attorney General Pam Bondi said today that federal and local officials are working together in the probe and the shooter will “be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

‘Killing of Embassy Staffers Stokes Israeli Fears of Increasingly Hostile World

The shooting in Washington, D.C., follows a rise in violence against Israelis and Jews globally’