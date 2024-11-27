Deadly Tesla electric car crash leaves 4 dead in Toronto and postal worker smashed window to get one of 5 out, 4 could not and burned alive; Telsa is not commenting but suggests that its an electric
car and needs electricity and if there is a problem people should revert to manual instructions, refer to manual; let me get it straight, a person is in a burning car, cannot get out but has to open
the manual and hope it is not burnt in the fire…I do not understand this. We need Tesla to give us an accounting here so that other people in same situation can survive…This situation is devastating and raises serious questions. I will wait to hear Transport Canada’s response. I will wait to hear Tesla’s before commenting so that I am not biased or ill-informed.
They are NOT saying refer to “the manual” to open the doors. They are saying that the riders should have used the manual door openers rather than the electric door openers. Each Tesla door can easily be opened manually. However, riders unfamiliar with this fact may not have been aware of this capability as the manual door openers are not visually obvious.
