Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Shattuck's avatar
Margaret Shattuck
33m

God needs to VOMIT those filthy scumbags out of his holy land. He told us how he did it before to the Canaanites. He will do his again. That is GOD's land, and I wouldn't mess with GOD.

Leviticus 18:24-30

24 “Do not make yourselves unclean by any of these things, for by all these the nations I am driving out before you have become unclean, 25 and the land became unclean, so that I punished its iniquity, and the land vomited out its inhabitants. 26 But you shall keep my statutes and my rules and do none of these abominations, either the native or the stranger who sojourns among you 27 (for the people of the land, who were before you, did all of these abominations, so that the land became unclean), 28 lest the land vomit you out when you make it unclean, as it vomited out the nation that was before you. 29 For everyone who does any of these abominations, the persons who do them shall be cut off from among their people. 30 So keep my charge never to practice any of these abominable customs that were practiced before you, and never to make yourselves unclean by them: I am the LORD your God.”

@book{The Holy Bible: English Standard Version_2016,

address={Wheaton, IL},

publisher={Crossway Bibles},

year={2016},

pages={Le 18:24–30} }

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephanie S's avatar
Stephanie S
1h

Praying for God’s mercy and thankful for His sovereignty.🙏🏼✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture