“The recent Trump appointments pertaining directly to MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) are, in varying degrees, slithering BigPharma shills.

Let us start with the single worst of these picks which is for Surgeon General:

Still promoting the scamdemic and the misguided and exceedingly deadly Operation Warp Speed; in other words, NWO globopedo eugenics business as usual. (As an aside, yours truly resided in NYC at the height of this so-called “pandemic,” and rest assured there was nothing more than a flu season accompanied by extremely iatrogenic hospital protocols that resulted in much murder ahead of the bioweapon payloads in the Modified mRNA “vaccines” that Trump ever so eagerly promoted.) They always knew that children had a C19 Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) of zero, even someone like Nesheiwat had to have appreciated that simple fact from day one:

Not only is this monster a pusher of the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” but she is also all for censorship, and thus is vehemently anti-free speech:

Another take on this Janette Nesheiwat and Mister Operation Warp Speed aka President Trump:

She was also a rabid mask and lockdown proponent:

Her appointment is anything but a mistake, so be prepared for massive disappointments during the second Trump administration; and no, he is not playing 5D chess, and no one is coming to save anyone.

Let us never forget that Johns Hopkins is where the PSYOP-19 scamdemic was simulated right before it was foisted upon the world with their

This simulation was run by the Intelligence Industrial Complex which already had the C19 “vaccine” patents that their BigPharma assets were contracted to produce years before they decided to release PSYOP-19; in other words, Operation Warp Speed was anything but ‘warp speed.’ And, of course, the WEF, WHO, UN, CIA, CFR, DARPA, Pentagon, et al. were the players behind this “hypothetical” coronavirus exercise.

Actually, as a doctor and “expert” he should have always known better about this childhood vaccine schedule poisoning.

Enquiring minds would probably like to know the following:

To reiterate, he has no business being anywhere near the FDA even if he did not subject himself to the DEATHVAX™.

How about the new head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services?

Remember the WEF being involved in EVENT 201?

Not only is Oz a WEF member who pushed the scamdemic hard, he also supports transgender mutilation surgeries for children, and is all for microchipping humans.

…and his Neuralink brain-computer interface scheme. Let us never forget that PSYOP-MUSK was also a big promotor of the gene altering deadly “vaccines:”

And the government subsidized scam known as Tesla, which was literally made semi-solvent only due to ZEV credits and carbon credits without which the company would have never had a single profitable quarter, may have been angling to get in on the DEATHVAX™ windfall too:

These people are literally the trojan horses inside the new White House, and what they are planning to unleash will be beyond horrifying; in fact, the X social media platform is just the setup for the X Everything App which will be the dreaded AI-driven social credit score system that will decide who eats what (hint: tumorigenic synthetic meat and bug gruel rations), who receives UBI as a function of groupthink, and who literally lives and dies.

Trump, Musk, Thiel and their technocratic collaborators are also hard at work behind-the-scenes setting up a

And his DOGE partner Vivek Ramaswampy was also previously exposed by this Substack:

There are many more Trump appointments of late that are just as gruesome as the ones featured in this article, which at present we will not get into just yet.

This is not to say that this Substack did not urge its readership to vote for Trump, because a series of articles were in fact written pleading with everyone to get Mister Operation Warp Speed back into office in 2025, but the trend here is profoundly worrying.

These recent medical "expert" appointments are ultimately a slap in the face to the "vaccine" injured, those that died from hospital protocols and EUA experimental bioweapons, and doctors that gave up everything to speak out against the crimes against humanity so they could live by the Hippocratic oath. In essence, we have BlackRock, Soros, WEF, BigPharma, Intelligence Industrial Complex, etc. & etc. assets being reinstalled into this next administration.

