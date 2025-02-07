Deepstate strikes again as leftist woke judge Blocks Trump’s Order Pulling Transgender (male) Inmates from Women’s Prisons; as I said in a prior stack, the deepstate left turn to courts they control
when they do not have the executive branch & legislative branch (WH and congress); when they have WH and congress, they then over-rule and sideline the judicial branch; they go where they have power
I have said before that the congress can impeach these activist judges. If they wanted to.
It is clear until they get back some power maybe in 2 years at midterms, the left will use the courts to hobble Trump’s agenda. You may think we have SCOTUS, but no…
‘The decision to impose a Temporary Restraining Order spotlights the role of the U.S. Supreme Court in deciding whether the nation’s elected leaders can establish single-sex jails and restore the law’s recognition that men and women have distinct needs and desires based on biology.’
Judge Blocks Trump's Order Pulling Transgender Inmates from Women's Prisons
These radical leftist lunatic judges need to be purged from the system
If they want to stay they have to agree to be castrated. If they disagree then they're obviously predators masquerading as transgendered mental cases. But I repeat myself.
Legislating from the bench... Funny how the courts are as slow or as fast as they want to be on any given issue. Want the judge to stop something bad the government is doing, they likely won't even give you standing, but if they do it'll take 4 years to get a verdict. And yet here they're acting at lightning speed to keep women inmates in danger. Shocker.