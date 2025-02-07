I have said before that the congress can impeach these activist judges. If they wanted to.

It is clear until they get back some power maybe in 2 years at midterms, the left will use the courts to hobble Trump’s agenda. You may think we have SCOTUS, but no…

‘The decision to impose a Temporary Restraining Order spotlights the role of the U.S. Supreme Court in deciding whether the nation’s elected leaders can establish single-sex jails and restore the law’s recognition that men and women have distinct needs and desires based on biology.’

Judge Blocks Trump's Order Pulling Transgender Inmates from Women's Prisons