Defeat the Mandates rally in Washington DC 2022 on steps of the Lincoln Memorial, that is me behind McCullough, did you hear my speech? You should; thats me behind POTUS Abe
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Government telling you what to put in your body was not right. People like you doc brought their crime into the open. Thank god for you and all the doctors that stood up and have brought the truth out.
This rally was how I first became aware of your work. I was inspired by your passion and command of the subject.