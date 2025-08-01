Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lkh's avatar
lkh
9m

You have been lied to about the f00d supply crisis and they are poisoning you watch this…

http://sfood1.trackdok.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Manuela's avatar
Manuela
1m

So sad. I think it is also in part spiritual. He made a god out of the “establishment” and followed them blindly, leading others deliberately to the slaighter to further his own career. I don’t think God can bless that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture