see my prior stacks on Deion…I was clear in my views 3 years ago…he is in trouble folks, he is dying, we must pray for him and a miracle…I want one. For him. I loved this guy’s ability and a good all-round man…human being, sad to see him suffer! Anyone.

PM: ‘Both Sanders and his doctors could do a great service to public health if they broke from vaccine religion with a public admission that (Malone mRNA) COVID-19 vaccination played a role in his blood clots that triggered amputations and multiple surgeries and now his turbo cancer.’

This is why I say RFK Jr. is a failure as head of HHS, has done nothing. Really. MAHA started off great, idea, intent, now IMO it is evolving into grift! I say things as I see it.

We still have this deadly Malone mRNA shot that will kill Deion…just games about things now. So, we need POTUS Trump to stand up and do the right thing, end this mRNA vaccine now POTUS Trump, it is deadly. You were lied to in term one, so stand up as the leader you are, someone I still support and trust, and we will support you if you stand up and help make Americans ‘whole’ again.

Real stones these gentlemen showed, to stand their ground despite the societal pressure and money loss. They lost lots but saved their lives. Will be the greatest decision they would have ever made and they will see in time. The vaccine is wreaking disaster. Big praise for them and I like Deion, excellent athlete, and hopefully with sober reflection, he will recognize and admit some day, he dodged the COVID gene injection, the mRNA bullet. He will be a tremendous ambassador speaking truth.

The evidence is clear now that the COVID gene injections are ineffective, so very ineffective that it gets to negative efficacy (causes infection) and leads to harms with blood clots and bleeding. Why would any sane person today, with a proper benefit risk calculation, conclude that these gene injections are worth it and confer benefit? I argue even to the elderly high risk, multiple underlying condition person, no! Do not touch these, they never ever worked day one! No once can show me any evidence that these vaccines or gene injections reduced severe COVID or death. None! You wished it would but that is no substitute for it being so.

McCullough (one of the few left with stones to say the right correct thing and not prostrated for a Trump orbit HHS job), support Peter’s scholarship:

‘After COVID-19 Vaccine Blood Clots, Deion Sanders Hit with Turbo Cancer

We covered former Dallas Cowboy superstar Deion Sanders and his horrific experience with vaccine blood clots earlier in the pandemic. Now it was reported that Sanders, who must of had very good health care with imaging and urine tests, developed a rapidly moving high grade bladder cancer with removal of his entire bladder. I have never seen this in my practice in a 57-year old man

I told Dr. Gina Loudon, that Sander’s cancer is a vaccine turbo cancer until proven otherwise. His doctors should send the entire bladder specimen for PCR identification of vaccine mRNA, SV-40, and staining for Spike protein.

Both Sanders and his doctors could do a great service to public health if they broke from vaccine religion with a public admission that COVID-19 vaccination played a role in his blood clots that triggered amputations and multiple surgeries and now his turbo cancer.’

