who go to school…they bully them in school and beat them up in school…this is the fact and the older blacks grow to understand that its critical but when they are older…Creole Gumbo did an excellent response to one of my substacks and I felt I wanted to make it a topic of discussion, the remarks themselves as I allow all to comment FREELY…

the content of Creole is very good and hits the nail on the head and I wanted to expand it by calling out the Democrats in congress and Senate for their failures to the black community, for 70 years now, to the crushing failure of Obama as a half black POTUS, did NOTHING for blacks, the failure of the Biden administration and really, Trump aka 45, has done more for blacks than all POTUS combined save Abe and George; Trump was lifting blacks out of the hood and blacks know this and want him back…blacks are turning to Trump in droves and I love it! He will help them!

Young black Americans are modelled and taught to despise education and school and this is wrong! Generationally they are taught to not trust government and only value the check…

There must be a culture shift urgently, a mind shift…older blacks value education but when they are older and mor accomplished. of course, there are exceptions to the norm…the black community (especially older blacks) must double down on showing young black kids the value of an education as a surer way out of the hood…in development of themselves and taking pride in themselves and loving themselves and recognizing that everything is possible. they must model that black kids must not bully other black kids who want to school and get the most of their education…

This is one aspect and I argue it stems from the destruction of the nuclear family, and removal of the father as an integral aspect of the home and as head of the home…the devastation of Lydon Johnson’s Great Society (and the New Deal) that broke the backs of blacks and created dependency. Blacks were outpacing and outstripping whites in all socio-economic indicators after slavery ended and the next 100 years 1865 to 1965 until the ‘Great Society’ worked to reverse it all.

Blacks must leave the Democrat Plantation for good, and now, and embrace 45 as a ticket out. It cannot be worse and 45 showed you in his time at bat what he could and would do. Congressional Balck Caucus must be dissolved. It is worthless.

He deserves another shot at bat. Blacks must NOT be placed behind illegal Latinos at the back of the bus…no EFF in Rosa Parks shit anymore…that shit is DONE! blacks must not be relegated in lieu of fair skinned Latinos…no EFF in way! black Americans (and potent work and input and values of brown Americans, Indians etc.) helped build America and deserve their rightful and equal place at the table.

It is time the raping of black men and women by the Democrat party each 2 and 4 years for their vote be stopped!

Creole Gumbo

11 hrs ago

‘Much of the Black vote is the result of poor education and a malleable population subject to the influence of grifters like Jessie Jackson and Al Sharpton. Then the news media got in on the scam and gave a voice to more grifters like Woopie Goldberg and the women on the view. Inundated by constant messaging from CNN most Blacks thought that Donald Trump was the enemy and hated them in spite of the fact that he has personality traits admired in the Black community. It has taken awhile but now that lower income Blacks can see that they were better off under DJT and that Democrats are giving all the freebies that they were promised to Illegal ALLIENS and that DJT is being unfairly accused and hauled in by the InJustice Department, Blacks can now relate to DJT and question their past loyalty. Black men in particular seem to be able to relate to this.’