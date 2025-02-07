then quickly go to the courts and fuck up Trump!

Democrats simply assess where they have power and they rule from there and at present, they have power in the courts, so they are using courts to damage Trump’s moves!

They did this same shit in Term 1 even when Trump had congress, senate, and WH in first 2 years…like now, even stronger power then…no doubt they had help then from one of the most dangerous persons ever to hold power, that being Paul ‘Benedict Arnold’ Ryan, Speaker, who thwarted every Trump move in partnership with Bitch McConnell (note, Ryan is only outdone in anti-American evil by Ovomitus Obama the Manchurian ‘not eligible to be POTUS not born in US’ etc.)…so as we see, Democrats are headed to the courts and getting judges to block all Trump’s EOs…so Trump can flash whole day with signing them, Democrats will shut them down and eventually get the courts to rule.

This is what democrats do Republicans judicially each time! This is what I mean by ragdoll…As they are doing now using the judicial branch of government!

They do not have power in the executive at present, do not hold majorities in house or senate, so they then go where they have power…the judicial branch.

And BTW, the same USAID contracts and money you raving about Musk finding, note, Republicans benefitted as much as Democrats…the surnames of Republican house and senate members are on those contracts and their children and grandchildren…just like on the Ukraine contracts…ssshhh, shit, did I just say that?

ssssshhhhhh! oh ssshhhuuussshhhh, voices carry!