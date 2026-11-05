be fired, a joke and waste of time, Patel, a drunk and AWOL, Lutnick, questions as to his link to pedophile Epstein, Bessent too, fire these fuckers, all of them, have doomed you politically.
Update, word is Trump is listening to folk like me and will fire Hegseth.
I could go on and on for is you do not, if you continue this MAGGOT course, and you continue with the kickback scheme called the ARC and ballroom, we the people know it involves kickbacks and nepotism and insiders and money making, we not stupid, so if you do not listen, and continue, you will hand Democrats a veto proof majority in both houses in 2028, the White House as POTUS, and they will stack the SCOTUS to 13 justices to reverse all you did, including tearing down what ever structures you put up…so to prevent all that, please sit back POTUS Trump and start by cleaning your cabinet out. and end the failed Iran war for we lost. declare victory and come home, do not cause any more of our troops to die for Israel’s fever.
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Do not play with this Sir, your legacy will be zero, naught if you continue this Israel Iran war. Leave now! enough damage has been done. we USA can defend ourselves and that is enough. If some nation etc. attacks us, we vaporize them, but stop interfering with them. Stop creating regime change. Not our business. Stop the incessant fetish on other people’s lands and their resources.
To lose Mississippi? I like this Colum guy. POTUS material.
It is over for Vance, he should go back to the mountains and brew some moonshine. and raise some hogs.
MAGA is over! Thank God! It turned into grift!
Defiant Trump vows he’d ‘do it again’ as Iran backlash grows and MAGA empire implodes
The US President insisted he was still the boss after American voters gave his Republicans a double kicking, handing Democrats control of both
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Good grief! Okay, let's say Trump fires Hegseth. Fine. Hegseth deserves to be fired.
So, who fires *Trump*? Trump is the # 1 person that needs to be fire, for multiple reasons. Read on ...
During today, we all heard Veep Vance making the statement that the Reps lost because of the Iran war. Incredibly, Trump himself made the same statement - "the Iran war cost the Reps the election".
Okay, let's run with that. Who is the SOLE person that, on February 28 2026, made the decision to attack Iran, while the US and Iran were in the middle of peace negotiations?
That's right - it was Donald J. Trump! "A day that shall live in infamy!"
Hence, on who does the FULL, 100% weight of the *DISASTROUS LOSS* of the elections fall on?
In passing, on who does the FULL, 100% weight of the *DISASTROUS LOSS* of the Iran war fall on?
Therefore, who MOST deserves to be FIRED and tossed out with the garbage?
Right again: it's Donald J. Trump!! Man up, Trump, and accept RESPONSIBILITY!!!
Mind you, I don't believe one iota in the "Dem vs. Rep" two-party narrative. I know it's all a fraud.
My comment here is for those of you who believe in that fraudulent narrative.
If you are one of those, "a Republican", you should settle for nothing less than Trump's head served on a platter, with radishes on the side. TRUMP was the direct cause of the Party's defeat, record gas prices, record grocery bills, record national and private debt, etc. **ALL** is on Donald J. Trump!
Deep State Uniparty modus operandi. Its really not the cerebral.
Ready?
Here it is:
The Dems are the destroyers.
The Repubs are the place holding enablers.
Dems destructive ways cause voter anger that put Repubs in power
Repubs overselling and under-delivering ways (aka place holding enablers) cause voter anger that puts the Dems back in power.
Wash, rinse and repeat.
The stock market has bull and bear years but the overall trend over the past 100 years is upwards.
Conversely, the election cycles produce bull (RNC) and bear (DNC) years but the trend for the past 100 years has been the downward progressive destruction of our Constitutional Republic.
If these last two election cycles hasn't clearly shown that to you then you truly are an asleep sheep.