be fired, a joke and waste of time, Patel, a drunk and AWOL, Lutnick, questions as to his link to pedophile Epstein, Bessent too, fire these fuckers, all of them, have doomed you politically.

Update, word is Trump is listening to folk like me and will fire Hegseth.

I could go on and on for is you do not, if you continue this MAGGOT course, and you continue with the kickback scheme called the ARC and ballroom, we the people know it involves kickbacks and nepotism and insiders and money making, we not stupid, so if you do not listen, and continue, you will hand Democrats a veto proof majority in both houses in 2028, the White House as POTUS, and they will stack the SCOTUS to 13 justices to reverse all you did, including tearing down what ever structures you put up…so to prevent all that, please sit back POTUS Trump and start by cleaning your cabinet out. and end the failed Iran war for we lost. declare victory and come home, do not cause any more of our troops to die for Israel’s fever.

Do not play with this Sir, your legacy will be zero, naught if you continue this Israel Iran war. Leave now! enough damage has been done. we USA can defend ourselves and that is enough. If some nation etc. attacks us, we vaporize them, but stop interfering with them. Stop creating regime change. Not our business. Stop the incessant fetish on other people’s lands and their resources.

To lose Mississippi? I like this Colum guy. POTUS material.

It is over for Vance, he should go back to the mountains and brew some moonshine. and raise some hogs.

MAGA is over! Thank God! It turned into grift!

Defiant Trump vows he’d ‘do it again’ as Iran backlash grows and MAGA empire implodes

The US President insisted he was still the boss after American voters gave his Republicans a double kicking, handing Democrats control of both