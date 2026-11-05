Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

Good grief! Okay, let's say Trump fires Hegseth. Fine. Hegseth deserves to be fired.

So, who fires *Trump*? Trump is the # 1 person that needs to be fire, for multiple reasons. Read on ...

During today, we all heard Veep Vance making the statement that the Reps lost because of the Iran war. Incredibly, Trump himself made the same statement - "the Iran war cost the Reps the election".

Okay, let's run with that. Who is the SOLE person that, on February 28 2026, made the decision to attack Iran, while the US and Iran were in the middle of peace negotiations?

That's right - it was Donald J. Trump! "A day that shall live in infamy!"

Hence, on who does the FULL, 100% weight of the *DISASTROUS LOSS* of the elections fall on?

In passing, on who does the FULL, 100% weight of the *DISASTROUS LOSS* of the Iran war fall on?

Therefore, who MOST deserves to be FIRED and tossed out with the garbage?

Right again: it's Donald J. Trump!! Man up, Trump, and accept RESPONSIBILITY!!!

Mind you, I don't believe one iota in the "Dem vs. Rep" two-party narrative. I know it's all a fraud.

My comment here is for those of you who believe in that fraudulent narrative.

If you are one of those, "a Republican", you should settle for nothing less than Trump's head served on a platter, with radishes on the side. TRUMP was the direct cause of the Party's defeat, record gas prices, record grocery bills, record national and private debt, etc. **ALL** is on Donald J. Trump!

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
2h

Deep State Uniparty modus operandi. Its really not the cerebral.

Ready?

Here it is:

The Dems are the destroyers.

The Repubs are the place holding enablers.

Dems destructive ways cause voter anger that put Repubs in power

Repubs overselling and under-delivering ways (aka place holding enablers) cause voter anger that puts the Dems back in power.

Wash, rinse and repeat.

The stock market has bull and bear years but the overall trend over the past 100 years is upwards.

Conversely, the election cycles produce bull (RNC) and bear (DNC) years but the trend for the past 100 years has been the downward progressive destruction of our Constitutional Republic.

If these last two election cycles hasn't clearly shown that to you then you truly are an asleep sheep.

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