Democrats vow massive hearings day one if they take US house (and/or Senate) with a special focus on Epstein hearings, promising to drag ANY & everyone connected to Epstein under oath, investigating
POTUS Trump's family, all his dealings etc....will subpoena acting Attorney General Todd Blanche; with polls showing they CAN & WILL win house & this is worrying! 'Poll: Democrats maintain an edge in
the fight for Congress as Trump gets poor marks
Democrats have a 5-point advantage in a new NBC News poll as Trump’s approval rating sinks to a second-term low among registered voters.’
‘Independents lean toward Democrats by a 12-point margin, 46%-34%, as do majorities of Black and Latino voters, voters under 50 years old and those with a college degree. Republicans still have an edge among men, white voters and those without a college education.
That 5-point Democratic lead on the generic ballot is essentially even with the NBC News poll conducted in March, when Democrats had a 6-point lead. Looking at similar points in previous midterm election cycles’
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Top White House officials believe New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan obtained audio recordings of Situation Room meetings for their forthcoming book, "Regime Change."
Why it matters: Such a taped leak would be a shocking breach of one of the most secure settings on Earth. Independent recording devices in the Situation Room are forbidden.
"We're afraid some of our most sensitive conversations were being recorded," an administration source told us. "And we have no idea which ones."
Verbatim accounts of several Situation Room meetings were included in excerpts about the Iran war and the Epstein files that The Times posted ahead of the book's June 23 publication. The authors conducted more than 1,000 interviews for "Regime Change," which covers Trump's second term.
Tellingly, White House officials haven't disputed verbatim dialogue from the top-secret Sit Room talks, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying about Bibi's regime-change scenarios for Iran: "In other words, it's bullshit."
We hear President Trump is furious about the blow-by-blow accounts.
Haberman and Swan refused to comment.
Reality check: Haberman and Swan didn't need audio recordings. Bob Woodward pioneered contemporary historical political journalism by including dialogue in his books that was reconstructed from the memories of people in the rooms where things happened.
Scoop: Trump aides fear Haberman and Swan obtained Situation Room tapes for "Regime Change"https://www.axios.com/2026/06/14/trump-situation-room-tapes-haberman-swan-regime-change