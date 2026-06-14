46%-34%, as do majorities of Black and Latino voters, voters under 50 years old and those with a college degree. Republicans still have an edge among men, white voters and those without a college education.

‘Independents lean toward Democrats by a 12-point margin,

That 5-point Democratic lead on the generic ballot is essentially even with the

NBC News poll conducted in March, when Democrats had a 6-point

lead. Looking at similar points in previous midterm election cycles’