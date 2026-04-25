Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
5h

sorry to admit by our great POTUS is the hostage at present of Iran...this is our new hostage crisis. Iran America hostage crisis. of 2026...

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George's avatar
George
4h

Whether deceived or willing, it's not the first time Trump let us down. MAGA is not possible without prosecutions for 9/11, Benghazi, Hillary's emails, RussiaGate, Obama's suspicious deaths of their chefs, Epstein child rapists and killers... ...

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