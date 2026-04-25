Demonic, depraved, repressive, whatever is the Iran regime, it remains in place, Trump & Israel have LOST in trying to remove it'; seems Iran has our POTUS as a hostage & they will NOT let him go; he
is the hostage seemingly shockingly; & it is not USA & Israel tormenting Iran, it is Iran tormenting Trump! My solution below is simple & I feel angry that Israel & drunkard Hegseth screwed Trump
Can Trump be remembered as Jimmy Carter? Weak and Ineffective? Can this Iran clusterfuck be his defining moment? Riding on the clusterfucks of OWS lockdowns, mRNA vaccine disaster, Epstein pedophilia cover up by his AG and Patel, ICE deadly shootings of protesting Americans etc.? High Cost of living, inflation, broken economy, low wages, crime on the streets, high gas etc.?
How could Trump be so badly misled now? This bombing of Iran by Trump et al. cannot be matched as to the disaster, catastrophe it is and IMO flat wrong. No basis as done.
Iran is sucking Trump in, entrapping him, we do not want that but it is happening, driving him to escalation with no victory in sight. Moreover, Iran has terrorized the Middle East for decades and the Ayatollahs will not be brought to heel by Trump or Bibi, it seems. The mighty USA military and Israel’s, seem capable of bombing aerially but Iran seems to be getting stronger. Iran’s targeting of our assets seems stunningly accurate. How come? It is clear too that USA is Israel’s air-cover and that Israel has no air defense…their Iron Dome seems breached. How come?
Iran is tormenting Trump and holding our President hostage now! This is the Iran hostage crisis of 1980 all over again, only this time our POTUS Trump is captured…figuratively but IN REAL. On a global stage and he cannot seem to get out of it, no good options. Hegseth fucked him good! Israel fucked him good! Trump says Hormuz is open, yet we know it is closed.
Is our great POTUS, misled, at risk of becoming a Jimmy Carter?
It is not Iran running from USA and Israel bombs, it is USA and Israel now surrendering and opted for ceasefire…Iran did not ask for ceasefire…it is incredible how a rag-tag seemingly military can rag-doll the USA…and Israel combined. I do not think Trump and drunkard Hegseth thought it through that these people would rather die, than give in to the bombing…we the USA and Israel of we could, would run to the hills screaming…we have lost, Iran has won…regardless of if you think bombing their infrastructure is victory. Each time POTUS says their military is obliterated, they hit back and do damage to us. How come? Is it they are that strong or we have been misled by our capabilities by criminal military contractors selling the tax-payers garbage, stealing our money in essence e.g. the now clear lack of stealth re INVISIBLE F-35 being shot down. Seemingly USS Gerald Ford being attacked. Hobbled?
There regime remains, their ballistic missiles and drones remain, their enriched uranium remains, terror networks HAMAS and Hezbollah remains and now they control the Strait of Hormuz and cratering the global economy. So tell me, what the fuck did we do and did we win? This is the greatest clusterfuck of a military disaster, foreign policy decision in history, second one for Trump, OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine that killed, being number one!
I have stated that the bombing was wrong as the US was not attacked and Iran posed no imminent threat to USA. My view stands!
My proposed solution:
1)fire dry-drunk Hegseth
2)declare a victory, say you accomplished what you sought to, take an off-ramp; if they say you lost, accept that for you did
3)end the bombing now
4)remove the Iran port blockade
5)bring all precious US troops home now
6)apologize for the deaths of the 170 little girls Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault
7)Iran to pay us for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong.
8)return to the negotiating table, fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history.
9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 10 years
10)see if we can get them to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA…China, Russia and USA to inspect…but Iran retains ownership, its theirs.
11)they to declare no building of a nuclear weapons for 10 years
12)they to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or other terror assets in Middle East for good
13)leave their oil and assets and resources alone, its theirs.
14)put on table you will reduce military bases in Middle East by half as a negotiating tool etc.
15)USA and Iran to commit to not attacks on Iran for 10 years.
These are my suggestions, what are yours?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
sorry to admit by our great POTUS is the hostage at present of Iran...this is our new hostage crisis. Iran America hostage crisis. of 2026...
Whether deceived or willing, it's not the first time Trump let us down. MAGA is not possible without prosecutions for 9/11, Benghazi, Hillary's emails, RussiaGate, Obama's suspicious deaths of their chefs, Epstein child rapists and killers... ...