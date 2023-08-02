'Denmark considers banning Quran-burning protests'; Exceptional move!, such extremist actions must be prevented in good governance societies; what about Christian bible? Jewish Torah? Ban that too!
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At its heart, this madness enveloping the West is anti-Christian. No such protections will be given to the Bible.
The West has lost its religion. It is in the process of losing the civilization that flowered from that faith.
God help us from what's coming.
Governments should not be in the business of banning behaviors. Tangentially, they obviously can never be trusted with fair enforcement.