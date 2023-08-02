Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
Aug 2, 2023

At its heart, this madness enveloping the West is anti-Christian. No such protections will be given to the Bible.

The West has lost its religion. It is in the process of losing the civilization that flowered from that faith.

God help us from what's coming.

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Jinc's avatar
Jinc
Aug 2, 2023

Governments should not be in the business of banning behaviors. Tangentially, they obviously can never be trusted with fair enforcement.

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