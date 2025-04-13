‘The Trump administration is also studying financial incentives for Greenlanders, including the possibility of replacing the $600 million in subsidies that Denmark gives the island with an annual payment of about $10,000 per Greenlander.

Some Trump officials believe those costs could be offset by new revenue from the extraction of Greenland’s natural resources, which include rare earth minerals, copper, gold, uranium and oil.’

Yes, it is no secret that Russia and China and other countries are supremely interested in the Arctic passageways as well as Arctic naval routes and of course, in the minerals of the Arctic territories. No doubt, we must work to ensure that USA has a leadership role in the Arctic, and can be with others, for if USA does not do this, others will move in to take control. There may be malevolent actors. So, this is a discussion that must be had, and I am happy Trump is having it, but the issue is ‘how’. Sensitivities and proper form and behavior is critical too. I do not agree with the statements about military options, and we will have it one way or the other etc. But that is my opinion. There is a future ahead and we do not want to set the tone and take actions such that other nations do USA soil the same. In the future.

I know POTUS Trump fundamentally is a decent human being, has good intent, and seeks to keep USA safe and strong, as well as benevolent to other peoples, nations. I am thinking this will sort out amicably and win win…Denmark is a close ally, and we must keep that central to the discourse.

IMO, I think that US should and must have a bigger footprint in Greenland (military as well as business development and development on the whole) and should work it out with Denmark/Greenland for a win win. No doubt other players want to dominate and are always looking for strategic advantages. So, US for security etc. must explore how best to do this without advantaging others. I want POTUS Trump to win but in my world, might is not always right and not because we can do it, do we do it. We must take the will and needs and preferences of other peoples FIRST. If we need the help of Greenland as to strengthening security especially in that area, then by all means let us engage with Denmark and Greenland. But this talk should have never started with a military option. Why? I am hoping POTUS Trump deals with this appropriately so that not only Greenland, but the onlooking world admires the moves and decisions and does not disdain it. I trust POTUS Trump.

What is your opinion?

