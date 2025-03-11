says “'I'll take care of your sons' now at Spring Break…

Washington — Staff at the Department of Education received a notice Tuesday instructing them to leave the building by 6 p.m. local time and informing them that all department offices in Washington, D.C., as well as regional offices, will be closed Wednesday, according to an email obtained by CBS News.

The email, from James Hairfield of the Office of Security, Facilities and Logistics, said that the offices will be closed "for security reasons."

Staff with approved telework agreements were told they can work from home Wednesday. The email instructed employees to bring their laptops home with them when leaving the office Tuesday.’