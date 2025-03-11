Department of Education closed tomorrow Wednesday, Why? Security? Ontario Premier Doug Ford winning war against Trump? Major news items to focus on today in USA and world!
Doocey slaps Musk Claim About X/Twitter Outage Ukraine linked; 15,000 near plane crashes in Washington DC across the last several years (900 flights per day); Bonnie Blue Spring 1000 sex partners now
says “'I'll take care of your sons' now at Spring Break…
Washington — Staff at the Department of Education received a notice Tuesday instructing them to leave the building by 6 p.m. local time and informing them that all department offices in Washington, D.C., as well as regional offices, will be closed Wednesday, according to an email obtained by CBS News.
The email, from James Hairfield of the Office of Security, Facilities and Logistics, said that the offices will be closed "for security reasons."
Staff with approved telework agreements were told they can work from home Wednesday. The email instructed employees to bring their laptops home with them when leaving the office Tuesday.’
Lots of things in the news. I also read that a reporter in Texas was murdered. He was on the hit list put out by Ukraine for accurately reporting the facts about the proxy state of Ukraine. That means the CIA/deep state killed him.
And in Syria, many THOUSANDS of people have been brutally murdered by the radical muslim extremists. Christians and Alawites are being slaughtered there.
I am ecstatic that the Department of Education is being closed. We have wanted this for a long time. Now if the marxist teachers unions could also be shut down. Real education must be returned to the states, and the parents, who must have a choice to home school their children.
Audio video blog easy to multitask app browser
Canada Orders Mass Culling of 400 Research Ostriches Over Bird Flu, Refuses to Test Surviving Birds for Natural Immunity
Farmers face fines and jail time for seeking independent testing as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency fights to reinstate the culling order.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has ordered the culling of 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm in British Columbia, citing concerns over H5N1 bird flu. However, this decision is not based on sound science and could have serious consequences for both food security and medical research.
Background on the Culling Order
Universal Ostrich Farm is a research facility focused on studying the unique antibody-producing capabilities of ostriches. Their research has demonstrated potential in neutralizing viruses, bacteria, and even COVID-19, making it an important contribution to medical science.
In December 2024, the CFIA claimed that two deceased ostriches—which had been lying outside for over 16 hours—tested positive for H5N1 via PCR testing. Just 41 minutes after receiving these results, the CFIA signed an order to cull the entire flock.
Concerns Over This Decision
Inconsistent Policy Changes – The CFIA initially granted the farm an exemption, recognizing the birds as "genetically important." Later, without clear justification, they reversed this decision, ordering their destruction.
Lack of Transparency and Scientific Process – Despite the importance of this research, the CFIA has refused to conduct further testing on the birds and has banned the farm from conducting its own tests, under threat of heavy fines and possible imprisonment. Why is the Canadian government refusing to study the potential antibodies ostriches have developed against H5N1 bird flu?
Legal Challenges and the Fight to Save the Ostriches
Temporary Legal Victory – On January 31, 2025, a court granted a temporary stay of execution, halting the cull. However, the CFIA is appealing this decision, which means the culling could still proceed.
Final Court Hearing in April – The final judicial review is scheduled for April 17, 2025. This will be a pivotal moment in determining whether the farm will be allowed to continue its work or if the culling order will be upheld.
Why This Matters
This case is not just about one farm—it raises important questions about how governments handle disease outbreaks, the role of independent scientific research, and the future of food security.
* If ostrich antibodies hold medical promise, why aren’t they being studied further?
* Why is the CFIA restricting independent testing instead of working with the farm?
* What precedent does this set for other farms and researchers facing similar government actions?
This case marks a pivotal moment in the discussion on natural immunity, agricultural independence, and the future of disease management. Halting this culling order is essential to prevent reckless mass culling policies from continuing unchecked.
H5N1 bird flu is now widespread among migratory waterfowl, ensuring that farms will continue to face reinfection despite mass culling efforts. Governments must recognize this reality and put an end to the “Mass Culling Cycle of Devastation”, which only exacerbates the problem rather than solving it:
In this interview, Katie Pasitney of Universal Ostrich and Connie Shields discuss the alarming implications of the CFIA's culling order and the urgent fight to save the ostriches.
