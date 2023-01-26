Take their money and jail them all, from Fauci and Francis Collins, to Ashish Jha, to Bourla and Bancel, all of them, deep prison time and if a judge declares the death penalty after proper legal trials for the lives lost due to the lockdowns and fraud gene injection, then we must impose it. We spare none, even Prime Ministers.

Only after proper legal inquiries but God help me, if a judge rules the death penalty is on the table for the lives lost due to the lockdown and gene injection lunacy, then put it on the table. For what these beasts did. Put the death penalty on the table.