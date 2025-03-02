Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland (former) has turned to France & UK for nuclear weapons against threats from USA/Trump; what is your view? I agree Canada needs nuclear weapons against
many bad actors, China, Russia, Middle East whomever...whomever wants to take her resources and infringe on its sovereignty. I agree with this nutcase for she is a nutjob who hurt Canadians in COVID
Say hello to my little friend!
‘"What is different about this unleashed and empowered President Trump is he is clearly threatening our sovereignty and we need to respond," she said. "The US is turning predator, and so what Canada needs to do is work closely with our democratic allies, our military allies."
Drawing on her experience as a top diplomat, Freeland expressed confidence in her ability to rally support from these parties.
"I would start with our Nordic partners, specifically Denmark which is also being threatened, and our European NATO allies," she said, referencing Trump's controversial offer to Copenhagen to purchase Greenland.’
She’s another WEF Idiot. Canadians deserve Better!
Since President Trump’s desire is to get China and Russia and the United States to all de-escalate their war machinery and cut the budget in half I guess it is sending shockwaves through the military industrial complex that will be crushed. So they need all the idiots they can find to keep pushing war mongering!