Say hello to my little friend!

‘"What is different about this unleashed and empowered President Trump is he is clearly threatening our sovereignty and we need to respond," she said. "The US is turning predator, and so what Canada needs to do is work closely with our democratic allies, our military allies."

Drawing on her experience as a top diplomat, Freeland expressed confidence in her ability to rally support from these parties.

"I would start with our Nordic partners, specifically Denmark which is also being threatened, and our European NATO allies," she said, referencing Trump's controversial offer to Copenhagen to purchase Greenland.’