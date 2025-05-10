The event included hateful speeches against women & a video shows their violent behavior.

What is your view? In 2025 that women would be denied equality is astounding to me.

On Saturday, thousands of supporters of the Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam took to the streets in Bangladesh to protest against proposed recommendations for ensuring equal rights, including ones related to property, for women in the country, including Muslim women.

AP reports:

Leaders of the Hefazat-e-Islam group said the proposed legal reforms are contradictory to the Sharia law. More than 20,000 followers of the group rallied near the Dhaka University, some carrying banners and placards reading “Say no to Western laws on our women, rise up Bangladesh.”

The group threatened to organize rallies on May 23 across the country if the government didn’t meet their demands.

Mamunul Haque, a leader of the group, demanded that the interim government’s reforms commission be abolished and its members punished for the proposed changes. He said they hurt “the sentiments of the majority of the people of this country” by labeling the religious laws of inheritance as the main cause of inequality between men and women.

Jihad Watch reports that Muhammad Mamunul Haque, joint secretary of Hefazat-e-Islam, told AFP in a recent interview that group will continue to push to implement sharia, or Islamic law, and believes the group’s network of tens of thousands of seminaries — claiming to have some 500,000 members — means they will do well if the vote “is free and fair”.

“We will implement sharia,” Haque said, emphasizing that “Everything will be guided by the Koran… under an Islamic welfare state, all, regardless of their faith, will be treated justly.”

He also underscored that the punishment for “blasphemy against Islam” would be capital punishment.’

“We demand death sentences for speaking against Allah, tarnishing the image of the Prophet, and offending Muslims,” Haque said.

“There is no room for negotiation in this regard.”