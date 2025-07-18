doi: 10.3390/vaccines10040530

Anke Hüls et al.

'More COVID-19 Boosters for Babies?

Exasperated John Fredericks Asks Why Are they Doing This?'

‘By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Even if COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective, the only group that could potentially benefit would be the ~2.7 million Americans living in nursing homes, congregate living facilities, or extremely compromised with obesity and related comorbidities.

Babies even with medical problems are not an appropriate population for mRNA COVID-19 boosters. For example a Down’s Syndrome child with congenital heart disease would be at high risk for clinically manifest vaccine myopericarditis leading to heart failure or cardiac arrest. Huls et al captured three cases of myocarditis in a report on vaccination of Down’s syndrome children. No long-term outcomes are disclosed. Heart disease is a major cause of death in Downs and we would not want any medication or vaccine to accentuate this risk.

So the problems that theoretically put them at risk for symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection place that at unacceptable risk of Spike protein induced, fatal syndromes.

Hüls A, Feany PT, Zisman SI, Costa ACS, Dierssen M, Balogh R, Bargagna S, Baumer NT, Brandão AC, Carfi A, Chicoine BA, Ghosh S, Lakhanpaul M, Levin J, Lunsky Y, Manso C, Okun E, Real de Asua D, Rebillat AS, Rohrer TR, Sgandurra G, Valentini D, Sherman SL, Strydom A, On Behalf Of The Trisomy Research Society Covid-Initiative. COVID-19 Vaccination of Individuals with Down Syndrome-Data from the Trisomy 21 Research Society Survey on Safety, Efficacy, and Factors Associated with the Decision to Be Vaccinated. Vaccines (Basel). 2022 Mar 29;10(4):530. doi: 10.3390/vaccines10040530. PMID: 35455279; PMCID: PMC9030605.

