DEVASTATING NEJM 'real-world effectiveness' study by Chemaitelly et al.: "Covid-19 Vaccine Protection among Children and Adolescents in Qatar"; Among children, the overall effectiveness of the 10-μg
primary vaccine series against infection with the omicron variant was 25.7% (95% confidence interval [CI], 10.0 to 38.6)"; waned rapidly thereafter and was negligible after 3 months; 16%?
See offer for FREE book on Presidential Takedown:
Start Chemaitelly article here:
“Among children, the overall effectiveness of the 10-μg primary vaccine series against infection with the omicron variant was 25.7% (95% confidence interval [CI], 10.0 to 38.6). Effectiveness was highest (49.6%; 95% CI, 28.5 to 64.5) right after receipt of the second dose but waned rapidly thereafter and was negligible after 3 months. Effectiveness was 46.3% (95% CI, 21.5 to 63.3) among children 5 to 7 years of age and 16.6% (95% CI, −4.2 to 33.2) among those 8 to 11 years of age.”
SOURCE:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2210058
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2210058
See the rapid decline and plunge to negative effectiveness?
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I will get the jab when Hillary Clinton breaks Mondo Duplantis's pole vault record.
Better get boosted monthly, that's the best business model for Big Pharma.