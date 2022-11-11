See offer for FREE book on Presidential Takedown:

“Among children, the overall effectiveness of the 10-μg primary vaccine series against infection with the omicron variant was 25.7% (95% confidence interval [CI], 10.0 to 38.6). Effectiveness was highest (49.6%; 95% CI, 28.5 to 64.5) right after receipt of the second dose but waned rapidly thereafter and was negligible after 3 months. Effectiveness was 46.3% (95% CI, 21.5 to 63.3) among children 5 to 7 years of age and 16.6% (95% CI, −4.2 to 33.2) among those 8 to 11 years of age.”

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2210058

See the rapid decline and plunge to negative effectiveness?