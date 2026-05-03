Mr. Bojangles Trump above, dancing to someone’s tune. Whose tune? As he clicked his heels, laughing out loud! He seems to be having fun but at whose expense? Love the guy, will help him if he ever asks me, I will serve him again, but he IMO right now is a catastrophic mess…what he has done with Iran shocked me and I never thought the mRNA Malone RFK Jr. Bancel Pfizer Bourla et al. vaccine could be topped as to a disaster...but the Iran bombing will go down in history as the greatest military disaster and decision ever! I cannot find an equal.

The public say now they do not trust Trump and his government and this is devastating…I want him to reverse this, I want this POTUS to succeed but it seems to me that he is surrounded by pure criminals and sycophantic BOTOXed MADMEN and MADWOMEN sick evil advisors and cabinet driving him to make catastrophic decisions for the nation and his legacy, his last 2.5 years. How did we get here? How can we and he fix this? I think the Iran war has doomed this Presidency and when we see his sons et al. reportedly setting up drone linked companies to profit from the war their father is prosecuting etc. and people in government making millions playing the markets on what he says as to bombing and no bombing and ceasefire et al. It stinks to high heavens and I know lots of it is illegal and if Republicans and this Justice Dept do not prosecute I want the Democrats when they take power to go back and prosecute all who profited from insider knowledge etc. All.

Trump Loses Ground on Several Personal Traits as Approval Rating Slips

Majority of Americans say level of ethics and honesty in government has fallen during Trump’s term