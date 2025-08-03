This dramatic loss in confidence by parents and the US population in vaccines has always been there IMO and most were always suspect of vaccine and the corruption of pharma and the research community and the incestuous FDA, HHS etc. and kickback revolving door relationship with pharma. But the fraud PCR created COVID fake pandemic, the drive to bring another fake bird-flu pandemic, all the fraud around the bio-medical-military industrial complex brought it to a head. The cloak has been removed, we see it as it is and know the truth. HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH etc. can essentially be shuttered for prior to Trump, during Trump and the deadly OWS lockdowns and Malone deadly mRNA vaccine, and during Biden, and now Trump again, these agencies are continuing to be among the most corrupted and inept in the world. Leadership is corrupt and IMO today under-cutting Trump.

Most if not all vaccines for infants or adults (not just the fake fraud Malone Bourla mRNA shot) have never been safety tested, never been through a proper clinical placebo-controlled trial, most methodologically flawed etc.

These findings are a breath of fresh air. The confidence in vaccines is now at all time low and thank God.

Now McCullough’s substack is reporting a nefarious (we can speculate) move by The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to remove all nonmedical vaccine exemptions for childcare and school attendance. Why? Why now? Is this to force mRNA vaccine on your infant or child to attend school? To force all compromised vaccine?

‘The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has issued a new policy statement calling for the complete elimination of all nonmedical vaccine exemptions for child care and school attendance. That means no religious exemptions, no philosophical exemptions — only medical exemptions granted under tightly controlled conditions.’ Good stack so I share, support this:

Desperate Vaccine Cabal Moves to Eliminate All Nonmedical Vaccine Exemptions for School

Focus on the 40% mark and below in the 2nd chart in terms of pregnant women and already parents of young infants/children! These findings show tremendous refusal outright and massive uncertainty by expectant and existing parents.

Thank COVID’s deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA transfection vaccines for this and the refusal by authorities to admit the disaster and work to remedy it, with an existing FDA, NIH, CDC, HHS playing duplicitous games with the American people. Toying with the public and laughing at the public. Doing NOTHING. And making news spinning splashes over nothing.

They, HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA etc. refuse to remove the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine from market. Why? These were the same people making donor money and camera fame arguing against the mRNA vaccine all along. There is a reason. The bag man came knocking? Who got what to turn? A job? The data and evidence did not change. There are no new studies showing efficacy, effectiveness and safety. So how come? That these agency leaders would go silent on mRNA vaccine and be promoting it.

A nefarious one IMO. This cadre of health agency officials in FDA, CDC, NIH, HHS et al. is the same as in Trump term one, that clown car of reckless inept morons save Giroir, in Biden’s administration and now Trump term two. These people are undercutting Trump’s objectives. I have nothing else to say. A betrayal and worse yet, we have people who were part of the Freedom Movement that you gave donor money to, that you believed, now prostrated with asses puckered up daily, writing a whole load of bullshit washing lathering testicles for a job or donor money, grifting on the MAHA movement that I thought INITIALLY was worthwhile. All a game. RFK Jr. made the biggest mistake of his career; IMO he could have gone all the way. He went silent and now is basically a neutered deballed official, though I support him, drained by the DC swamp and bad subversives around him whose aim is to mainstream mRNA vaccine e.g. Malone and Bourla et al. for make no mistake, these beelzebubs PROFIT, they make money, they in it to write books and enrich! When RFK Jr. put Malone on the ACIP board, I knew 100% that day it was all a joke and I tell you, believe NOTHING, trust no one, in FDA, NIH, ACIP, CDC…none. Makary is a running joke, FDA head, I would take inept corrupted Hahn now over Makary. Why? Because people like this deceive us, are duplicitous, deceived you to get the job. You THOUGHT he was coming in to do the right thing at FDA when he was nominated. No, it was all part of a game, a set game. People chosen to subvert Trump and he still does not get it for he knows the Malone mRNA vaccine is deadly and he, Trump wants them to end it, to pull it. Your opinion? Am I on the money? He, double-talk Makary should be fired approving the SPIKEVAX, the Moderna death shot in infants as young as 6 months. He is a pure joke.

Actually, I do still hold out some hope in RFK Jr. I do. I do hope he does the right thing. Or things. We are still waiting. But I still trust in his goodness.

Back to the study findings:

Vasudevan et al. and while a survey study observational ‘weaker’ design (‘limitations include that this is not a classic purist comparative effectiveness research controlled study (many confounders or competing explanations as to the collected data and various methodological biases), the inability to confirm concordance between vaccine intentions during pregnancy and future childhood vaccination behaviors, the potential influence of prior vaccination decisions for older children, the small counts in some response options that may create unstable estimates, and differences in demographic characteristics between samples’), it holds much utility and very instructive and results cannot be sidelined (174 pregnant participants (182 surveyed across USA and 1765 parents (1874 surveyed); Participants were recruited from a nationally representative panel of US adults with a sampling frame covering nearly 100% of US households.5):

Vaccination Intentions During Pregnancy and Among Parents of Young Children

Lavanya Vasudevan, PhD, MPH, CPH1; Rachael M. Porter, MPH1; Walter A. Orenstein, MD, DSc1,2; et al

doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.20667

Peter McCullough pointed to this article & I thank him for his steady seminal work!

‘This survey study followed Strengthening the Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology (STROBE) reporting guidelines. Participants were recruited from a nationally representative panel of US adults with a sampling frame covering nearly 100% of US households.5 Eligibility was limited to English language survey takers and those aged 18 years and older who self-reported pregnancy and parent status. Eligible panel members received the survey link from the panel provider. Those opting in after reading the implied consent script self-administered the survey using an online survey platform.’

Vaccination Intentions During Pregnancy and Among Parents of Young Children | Public Health | JAMA Network Open | JAMA Network

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.