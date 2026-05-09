Developing: FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty 'deer in the head lights look hey I cannot find my balls as Susie Wiles has them' Makary is about to be fired! Thank God! Now fire RFK Jr. too, as a waste of
time hire...these 2 men with Bhattacharya are clowns, dimwits, have done NOTHING of substance heading these key health agencies & have done all to KEEP the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccine
Prasad has some class, and he was fired or left but he knew with the little skill he had, he could not remain there deballed….he likely wanted to do big things and try to fix a thing or two but the dominatrix would not let him…so huge praise for Prasad…these other clowns do not know when to leave and preserve some dignity and integrity….they prefer to get the fat salary and do NOTHING but pose and talk garbage when given the podium.
Good riddance, fire Makary and please fire RFK Jr. as we tired of the no shirt steroid stunts…and please do not continue with the nomination of dolt three aka Dr. Nicole Sapphire, what a clown…embarrassed herself across COVID….I predict her nomination will be pulled for all she is is a FOX news weekend reporter and lacks the depth and knowledge and respect a SG role demands. she lost all during COVID with the garbage she would spew…go read it, that is if she has not erased from internet yet.
Is this a joke? This administration cannot nominate one solid candidate?
FDA Commissioner 'Fired'...
Trump’s third surgeon general pick is deleting old posts critical of president’s agenda and fitness
Dr Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, author and Fox News contributor, scrubs X account of posts questioning administration’s handling of issues related to autism and vaccines
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