Trump has a right to come after you…you must have a proper trial…but you are killing people and he must also go after the big whigs, fat rats in USA, in congress, senate, high level elites, rich connected people who are the US financiers and facilitate the entry into the US too…not just supplier, but the US homeland facilitator and financier.

Both POTS Trump must be taken down legally. And include those linked to COVID, the fraud fake PCR produced pandemic, the deadly lockdowns and Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine. Take them down too…hunt them down…trials YES, due process, but shackle them, and punish if found guilty of causing deaths…hang them high! Hang on White House lawn. I will provide the wood and rope.

AMERICA’S military is preparing to seize ports and airfields in Venezuela, it’s reported - as Donald Trump declared a full-scale war on drug cartels.

The President stunned Washington by formally declaring the US is in a “non-international armed conflict” with the Latin American “terrorist organisations”.

The move, revealed in a secret memo to Congress, gives Trump sweeping wartime powers to strike, kill and detain cartel fighters without trial.

And it comes as the Pentagon quietly builds a force big enough to grab and hold territory on Venezuelan soil.

US planners now have enough firepower positioned to seize key ports and airfields if ordered, according to the Washington Examiner.

Off Venezuela’s coast sits a formidable armada: Navy warships and a submarine, ten F-35 Lightning II stealth jets, and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit — 2,200 Marines with Harrier jump jets, helicopters and armor.’

