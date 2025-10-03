Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
41m

I support Trump here, once all is done legally respecting international law and particulars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
40m

He has to feed his cronies and the war machinery. He must! 🤮

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture