Developing! Judge (deepstate) bars Musk from accessing any Treasury information, payments etc. Federal judge has barred the US Treasury from handing data from its payments system to outsiders, in an
early legal blow to Elon Musk’s crusade to slash government spending. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly put the temporary order in place after Musk boasted that his team at the Department of Government
Efficiency (Doge) was “rapidly shutting down” Treasury remittances, having apparently gained access to the system that disburses trillions of dollars, including social security payments and Medicare, each year. Representatives of government employees and retirees have sued to stop the sensitive data being shared with Musk and others at Doge, arguing that such moves were “depriving them of privacy protections guaranteed to them by federal law”.
The deepstate is striking back hard!
Although the US government reassured the court that only two of Doge’s emissaries, Cloud Software group chief executive Tom Krause and 25-year-old coder Marko Elez, had access to the sensitive system, Kollar-Kotelly pushed for an order preventing any information being shared outside the Treasury, while she considers a more permanent injunction.
Elon Musk barred from accessing US Treasury payments data
Deepstate strikes back and is coming at this now via the legal route...when the deepstate or left loses the executive branch, they still rule via the judicial branch
we may not like it but thank God we have all these checks in our nation system of government