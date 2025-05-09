writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in time of invasion.”

See Article 1, section 9, clause 2 below of the constitution.

Are we there? Should judges stop constraining POTUS Trump’s move to deport, and should judges in terms of undocumented immigrants block POTUS Trump where those people are exercising rights via habeas writs? What say you? Did the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA I think 1965??) via congress remove federal courts of any jurisdiction over immigration cases? What say you? Suspension applies to you too. I believe it can be (if allowed) an across-the-board suspension. Are you comfortable with that? Does this situation warrant? I do think there are issues, some urgent ones too. Should POTUS Trump await SCOTUS who will rule soon (I do not know timeline) or is he better off suspending habeas and mass deporting with no constraints? Is the nation better off?

POTUS Trump had raised this prior, I too wrote about this and others, smart people have opined, so what say you? Is there fire to this smoke by Miller? Or is he just blowing smoke? Miller is typically ‘informed’.

What is your view on this? This means that one can be held and not afforded habeas (brought in front of a judge to determine if holding you is valid or not), and the focus here are on the criminal illegals and even illegals in USA.

What is your opinion? Do you agree that persons held to be deported etc. to be deported without hearing? I think this grew to a grind and problem when persons were sent to El Salvador. There are provisions in the Constitution whereby a POTUS can suspend habeas. Your view?

“The administration likewise has claimed that there is a national emergency from the influx of the deadly opioid fentanyl into the U.S. that justifies the imposition of high tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico without prior authorization by Congress.

A number of pending civil cases challenging the Trump administration’s deportation of undocumented immigrants in the United States are based on habeas claims.

In one such case, a Georgetown University scholar, Dr. Badar Khan, is challenging the constitutionality of his arrest and detention.

The Trump administration has chafed at orders by judges blocking efforts to summarily deport immigrants, including alleged gang members.

Miller said that Congress had stripped federal courts of jurisdiction over immigration cases with the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“The courts aren’t just at war with the executive branch, the courts are at war, these radical rogue judges, with the legislative branch as well,” Miller said.

“So all of that will inform the choices the president ultimately makes.”

