Dexter shows us how every father, every father must handle these situations, you put these beasts down yourself, then take the dead person to the police...once 100% bona fide predator, like Epsteins
of the world, you brutalize them! have no mercy...once Dexter found that he did not change and was a serial predator on children, he had to act as a GOOD father should and must...go medieval on them
Tonight, good for the hunter, bad for the hunted!
The world needs many Dexters!
This seen reminds us why we need to know who are in those covered up AG Pom Pom Pam Bondi Bambi Epstein files (thanks Bongino and to a certain extent Patel for showing us some stones willing to call of Pom Pom for her IMO crime in covering this up), who in Palm Beach, Hamptons et al., that social circle, which big whigs, rich people…
We need Dexters to take them out, those who abused children and raped and fucked little girls linked to Epstein, provided by Epstein…
we need to know what is in those files…
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