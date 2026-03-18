We need to know more on Attia and Epstein, did Epstein hand over little girls?

‘The Rise And Fall of Peter Attia’s Longevity Empire

Attia built his brand on trust and credibility. The revelation of a yearslong relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has upended that.’

Yes, they were into fucking little girls and now caught…

We need to flesh them out.

All the men who flew with Epstein, on his plane, went to his homes, sought girls, little girls, to fuck…these were perverts, pedophiles, rapists, sodomizers and we must shame them and flesh them out…not all were on benign dinosaur bone hunts with Epstein like RFK Jr. not all…many were sick devils…not all wanted to take strolls with Epstein on the sandy beaches to discuss the weather as did Howard Lutnick…most sought little girls with braces…the only person I believe strongly who did not rape or interfere with under-aged girls, was POTUS Trump…this remains my stance…unless I know otherwise…the rest, in each photo, IMO sought little girls, to rape them, to have sex with them…Epstein was their guy and this is why frat boy party guru Patel has done nothing but bullshit us, this is why Pom Pom Pam Bambi has done all to stonewall and cover up…big rich fat rat connected men (and women) are in those files. they are doing exactly what POTUS Trump hired them to do. NOTHING on Epstein…just let it burn out.

oh so they think.

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