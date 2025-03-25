We need to hang some people…we have to….but who? we need judges to rule on guilt and if deemed so by juries and courts, for causing deaths, then we must hang people…who? Pfizer people? If the courts say Pfizer mRNA shots caused deaths needlessly, that Bancel and Bourla caused deaths and their scientists, will we see them pay in our good governance society by being jailed, monies taken? Or do they just continue having dinner? Would judges ensure they pay and impose punishment based on courts? What about our police, our military people who are vaccine injured? Those that fell to this? who will get retribution for them? their families? our front-line peoples? who?

Did she develop a Turbo GLIOBLASTOMA brain cancer? I think we know the answer…

Who is going to pay for this? Would we know her vaccine history? Booster history?

Mia Love, 49, Haitian American, has passed away, Love was the First Black Republican Congresswoman; she died due to Brain Cancer; served in Utah's 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. I

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)