by Clandestine

Say hello to Nathan Wolfe.

American virologist and founder of METABIOTA!

The Biden-funded biolab company via Rosemont Seneca, studying bat coronaviruses in Ukraine circa 2014, via project PREDICT with CIA proxy, USAID.

He is the epicenter of the Deep State bio network.Not only is he the founder of Biden’s Metabiota, he is a WEF member, DoD employee, sat on the board of Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance involved in Wuhan, funded by DARPA, Gates Foundation, funded Ghislaine Maxwell’s TerraMar project with the Clintons, member of The Edge Foundation collecting microbes and housing animal viruses all over the world, AND Russia have accused him directly of being the key player in creating SARS-CoV-2 from a bat coronavirus he discovered in Ukraine.

Before I get started, I’d like to clarify that other people have dug into this subject already for years, I am not breaking any news here. However some new developments have fallen into place, specifically as it pertains to Russia and the Epstein blackmail operation, and I personally have connected some dots that I was unaware of until now, and the world needs to see it.

I might be late to the party, but this is INSANE!

So Nathan Wolfe is a virologist that calls himself the “Virus Hunter”.

He wrote a book in 2012, “The Viral Storm: The Dawn of a New Pandemic Age”.

He warned that Humans are becoming more susceptible to pandemics and that we will see many pandemics in the future.

He claims the only way to stop these future pandemics, it is to hunt down new animal pathogens before they can jump to humans, genetically enhance these animal pathogens to “gain the function” of infecting humans (aka bioweapon production), so we can study these human-engineered pathogens, and make vaccines for them preemptively JUST IN CASE these animal pathogens mutate this way naturally, so we have the medical deterrent on hand.

This dude literally wrote the book on how they created SARS-CoV-2 and the “vaccines”. He wrote a book preemptively justifying his future bioweapon production.

But that’s not all. He thanked 16 people for their assistance with all the information in his book, and one of the people he thanked was none other than Jeffrey Epstein himself.

What does Epstein know about virology

The entire Nathan Wolfe timeline is laid out to perfection here by Rhonda Wilson via The Exposé.

It’s an absolute MUST READ.

The Bio Biden timeline, TerraMar with Ghislaine, his help with making the movie “Contagion”.

Read it. It will blow your mind.

Nathan Wolfe is at the epicenter of the global zoonosis network and the production of SARS-CoV-2.

But then you add his affiliation with the Clintons, Bill Gates, Maxwell, and Epstein, and it’s a whole new ballgame.

Was Wolfe compromised by Epstein?

We now have confirmation, via witness testimony, that Epstein was seeking out the most powerful people on Earth, to compromise and blackmail them, to essentially rule the world via proxy.

What I’m getting at is, Epstein/Maxwell and their handlers, were involved in the plot to create and release SARS-CoV-2, via their connection to Nathan Wolfe.

The Epstein blackmail operation didn’t just control Bill Clinton, Israeli Prime Ministers, and British Royalty; they also controlled the virologist who discovered and enhanced the virus that would eventually turn into the Covid-19 pandemic…

And Russia claim one of the main reasons they invaded Ukraine, was to stop this bioweapon production, at Nathan Wolfe’s Biolabs in Ukraine, via his company Metabiota, that was funded by the Bidens. At the biolabs the media told you didn’t exist.

I don’t know exactly who is higher in the power structure, but all the top players in Epstein’s blackmail operation, are also heavily involved in the global zoonotic virology network, the Biolabs in Ukraine, and American vaccine production

Then we look at the Epstein/Covid timeline.

-July 2019: Epstein arrested

-August 2019: Epstein “suicide”

-November 2019: C19 outbreak begins in Wuhan

Ladies and Gentleman… Jeffery Epstein and his Deep State handlers appear to be largely involved in the C19 pandemic…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Originator of this stunner is: