‘Receiving at least one COVID vaccine was associated with a statistically significant increase in risk of developing an autoimmune disease (HR 1.2323, 95% CI 1.0721–1.4165, p = 0.0033) (Table 4 ).’

A 23% increased HR risk.

Based on a baseline risk of 0.9%, the hazard ratio of 1.2323 translates to an absolute risk increase of 0.21%. The mean time interval between vaccination and the onset of autoimmune disease was 8.74 months (~9 months) (IQR: 4.73–13.11).

‘The temporal relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and the onset of autoimmune diseases is an important aspect of understanding potential associations. In our cohort, we observed a median time interval of 8.74 months (IQR: 4.73–13.11) between vaccination and autoimmune diseases onset. This relatively long interval contrasts noticeably with findings from other studies. For example, Rodríguez et al., in a systematic review of 928 adult cases, reported a median period of eight days (IQR: 3 to 14) between COVID-19 vaccination and the onset of autoimmune or autoinflammatory conditions, highlighting a much shorter interval compared to our cohort [38].’

‘Recent studies have highlighted concerns about the emergence of new autoimmune diseases following COVID-19 vaccinations, including autoimmune glomerulonephritis, autoimmune rheumatic diseases, and autoimmune hepatitis [16].’

Baseline characteristics:

Link:

Investigating the association between SARS-CoV-2 infection, COVID-19 vaccination, and autoimmune diseases in a pediatric population: a comprehensive analysis | Pediatric Rheumatology | Full Text

‘Methods

We analyzed 493,705 anonymized medical records from Maccabi Healthcare Services, Israel’s second-largest healthcare provider, to study AID incidence during 2014–2022. The study period was divided into three phases: two pre-pandemic phases of equal duration (A and B) and a pandemic phase (C).

Results

Of 4,596 (0.9%) patients diagnosed with an AID in the cohort, incidence rates were 0.9% for Group A (2014–2016), 1.0% for Group B (2017–2019), and 0.9% for Group C (2020–2022) (p = 0.13). Logistic regression showed no significant differences in overall autoimmune disease incidence between the pre-COVID and COVID periods. Notably, specific conditions like celiac disease showed reduced incidence in Group A (OR 0.8309, p = 0.0071) while arthritis was significantly more common in Groups A and B. Additionally, COVID-19 diagnosis was not significantly associated with increased autoimmune disease risk (HR 1.092, p = 0.491); however, receiving at least one COVID vaccine was linked to higher risk (HR 1.2323, p = 0.0033).

Conclusion

Our findings suggest that the overall incidence of new-onset autoimmune diseases in children remained relatively stable during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study indicates a potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and an increased risk of developing autoimmune diseases, necessitating further research to elucidate long-term effects in the pediatric population.’

