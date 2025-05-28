Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Larry Arnold
41m

One more study that tells us that have paid any attention and care that the shot is a bioweapon to kill and maim while bleeding the financial resources of those injured by the jab. Let’s recognize our enemy and cease calling it a vaccine.

Stephanie S
8m

Why is no one on this substack surprised?i hav jabbed family members who developed Mast Cell activation after being jabbed. I would also like to see a study on metabolic disease/disorders since many adults (40 years and younger) are developing type 2 diabetes. Lots of injuries yet to be uncovered by this crime against humanity.

