Did Gen et al. show 'ANCA-Associated Vasculitis after Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination'? Yes! myeloperoxidase antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (MPO-ANCA)-associated vasculitis after Moderna COVID-19
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10125765/#:~:text=Common%20adverse%20reactions%20to%20mRNA,associated%20vasculitis%20should%20be%20considered.
‘experienced a case of myeloperoxidase antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (MPO-ANCA)-associated vasculitis after Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. An 82-year-old woman developed pyrexia and general malaise one month after her third booster vaccine, and the symptoms persisted. Blood testing revealed inflammation, a high level of MPO-ANCA, and microscopic hematuria. MPO-ANCA-associated vasculitis was diagnosed by renal biopsy. The symptoms improved with steroid therapy. Common adverse reactions to mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 include pyrexia and general malaise, but MPO-ANCA-associated vasculitis can also occur. If pyrexia, prolonged general malaise, urinary occult blood, or renal impairment is observed, the onset of MPO-ANCA-associated vasculitis should be considered.’
this is exactly what happened to my elderly neighbor - anca vasculitis and kidney failure and diabetes.