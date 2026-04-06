Iran's Hot Gates, their 'Thermopylae': Did Hegseth commit war crime? 'no quarter' means refusing to accept surrender, take no prisoners; US DoD says it is criminal & dry drunk sexual predator Hegseth
may have committed a war crime & he does not even know what he did; this guy is such a light-weight and suffers serious foot and mouth disease...daily...he is an embarrassment to POTUS Trump...
They despised him in uniform and at FOX…he has orchestrated a war with no end in sight…changing DoD to Department of War?…no one likes this man, with his fake tough talk…this is a drunkard, a functional drunk leading our military, a sexual abuser and he thinks he knows more than real admirals and generals…besmirching our precious military…this guy locked women in his hotel room and sexually abused them…I call it as it is.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Is there anyone that President Trump appointed that you praise?
Much of what is transpiring has been blueprinted way before President Trump was elected.
[sigh ...] Noem? Yeah, 'dangerous', gotta get rid of her. Bondi? Yeah, 'dangerous', gotta get rid of her. Bongino? Yeah, 'dangerous', he's gotta go, let 'em "resign" before he's fired. Etc ...
Trump? Oh no, Trump is Saint Peter and Mother Theresa all rolled-up into one. Heck, he's the "Messiah"! Trump has done no wrong, never does any wrong, is a genius that's 20 moves ahead of everyone else. and is incapable of harming a fly. *Everyone* can be booted out, but NEVER Trump!!