Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Is there anyone that President Trump appointed that you praise?

Much of what is transpiring has been blueprinted way before President Trump was elected.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

[sigh ...] Noem? Yeah, 'dangerous', gotta get rid of her. Bondi? Yeah, 'dangerous', gotta get rid of her. Bongino? Yeah, 'dangerous', he's gotta go, let 'em "resign" before he's fired. Etc ...

Trump? Oh no, Trump is Saint Peter and Mother Theresa all rolled-up into one. Heck, he's the "Messiah"! Trump has done no wrong, never does any wrong, is a genius that's 20 moves ahead of everyone else. and is incapable of harming a fly. *Everyone* can be booted out, but NEVER Trump!!

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