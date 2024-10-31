Did I not tell you that Biden et al. is working to destroy Harris's chances at election to POTUS? When he put that MAGA hat on in that so called 'joke', he was SERIOUS, now the 'GARBAGE' statement; no
slip, that was real...intentional...trying to make it look like a mistake but no, this is payback for Harris & Nancy forcing him out! Did Biden know all these children had on PRO Trump shirts? hhmmm
Did Biden deliberately move to hurt Harris with his ‘garbage’ statement? Calling Trump’s supporters garbage…I think Biden and his inner circle are working to damage Harris. Who needs rallies, just let Biden do our work!
These are the types of unforced errors either campaign must not make and it is stunning that its days before the vote and they are letting such loose statements. Trump campaign must tighten up to ensure the next 5 days are tight, no unforced errors to take oxygen out off the POTUS Trump’s messages.
___
Assuming it's true -- Biden wants to destroy Kamala -- SO WHAT? If the existing criminal apparatus is set to steal the elections then it doesn't matter one iota what Biden does or doesn't do.
I DONT KNOW THAT I BUY INTO THAT SCENARIO AS THE PARTY WOULD SEEK A WAY TO REALLY PUNISH HIM SEVERELY AS THERE ARE MANY OPTIONS THEY HAVE AT THEIR CONTROL INCLUDING BLACKMAIL BECAUSE OF THE PLETHORA OF EVIDENCE OF USING THE OFFICE OF PRESIDENCY FOR PERSONAL PROFIT BY SELLING CLASSIFIED MATERIALS TO FOREIGN UNFRIENDLY NATIONS-