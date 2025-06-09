Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
15mEdited

Among their many nefarious goals, one is to separate people from their hard-earned money - to enrich themselves at the expense of others. And since they are allowed to remain free by those with the power, authority and resources to take them out, they just continue their crime wave ad infinitum.

Why wouldn't they? Why would they stop? There is only upside for them, with those in power neither threatening them nor taking them out. On the contrary, they are PROTECTED by those in power! The only losers are we the people. I'm sure they're very grateful, Mr. Trump!

Julie Pettiford's avatar
Julie Pettiford
21m

If you imagine that will change, I wish you the best.

