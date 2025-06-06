Steve Bannon: "SpaceX should be seized by the U.S. government before midnight." "President Trump should act immediately.

What?

MAGA insider and former White House adviser Steve Bannon called on President Trump to investigate Elon Musk’s immigration status and deport the South African tech billionaire after the bitter implosion of the president’s relationship with Musk on Thursday.

“They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately,” Bannon, a frequent critic of Musk, told The New York Times on Thursday.

Musk and Trump spent much of Thursday afternoon trading barbs after their dispute over Trump’s agenda-setting One Big Beautiful Bill Act erupted into a blistering public feud.

During an appearance on his “Bannon’s War Room” live webcast, Bannon continued to lob attacks at the former head of the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Elon Musk is illegal, and he’s got to go,” Bannon said. “He’s illegal? Deport immediately.”

“You’re going to ship these other people home. Let’s start with the South Africans, OK?” he added, alluding to the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown.

Musk, one of the largest donors to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign at roughly $250 million, was born and grew up in South Africa before he emigrated to Canada and later moved to the U.S., where he became a citizen while growing his tech empire, which includes SpaceX, the social platform X, Tesla and other endeavors.’

Bannon also noted Musk’s reported drug usage as potential ammo for prompting his deportation. The New York Times reported last week that Musk’s alleged use of ketamine and other substances on the campaign trail sparked concerns in Trump circles, but Musk denied the claims.

“The drug thing is going to be investigated,” Bannon said.

Trump and Musk’s relationship began to sour in recent days as Musk lashed out over the Trump-backed megabill currently under review in Congress. Musk called it a “disgusting abomination,” while Trump pushed back and defended the bill.’

Bannon said he supports Trump’s latest suggestion that Musk’s massive government contracts should be pulled.

“It needs dramatic action. I would pull all the contracts immediately,” Bannon said.

He also blasted Musk’s abrupt and abrasive attacks against Trump, which escalated Thursday to a series of accusatory posts on his X platform that attempted to link Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and claim credit for Trump’s election win.’

“I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!” Trump posted, referencing the repeal of a tax credit for electric vehicles that is part of a major reconciliation package.

In a subsequent post , Trump threatened to cancel government contracts with Musk’s companies that number in the billions or dollars.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” Trump said.

‘Billionaire Elon Musk alleged that President Trump has ties to convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein as the part of his growing feud with the president , a fight that boiled over and turned personal on Thursday.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk wrote on X , the social platform he owns. “[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

Steve Bannon: "SpaceX should be seized by the U.S. government before midnight." "President Trump should act immediately. If Elon’s threatening to pull a major program from SpaceX, Trump should sign an executive order tonight under the Defense Production Act. SpaceX should be seized by the U.S. government before midnight."