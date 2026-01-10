the police work in the cities when you walk around,” he added. Jesse Ventura compares Trump’s America to ‘1930s Germany’ in angry message - The Mirror US

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura had harsh criticism for President Trump, calling on citizen’s to “wake up” and comparing ICE in city streets to that of a “Third World country.” “Ventura described how he was in the Philippines when the former president Ferdinand Marcos “declared martial law,” and the Southeast Asian country went under a “dictatorship.”

“We went from nobody to a guy with a machine gun on every corner. That’s what happens in a dictatorship, in comes in the military, that’s what’s happening here,” he said.

Let me give my opinion first and then expand on Jesse’s:

At no time are you to attack or harm or seek to harm a federal law enforcement, police at any level, border agent, ICE agent, military etc. I argue in any good governance nation. Rule of law. No time in USA, and if you did, you should be put down. If any ICE etc. agent or police is harmed, shot at, attacked, killed, there should be immediate and long-term consequences to the attacker. No question. ICE agents are doing a job asked to do and are placing their lives at risk. They want to go home too. I agree that some even in police are bad actors, bad abusive people and should never be in service. But a minority, small percentage and should be rooted out. But vastly are good people. We need to understand that. I support the blue first.

But I also support that we are a nation of laws. A proper way of operating. Civil. Where rights are enshrined. First.

We live in a society and rule of law that you obey and grieve later. It is how any good governance society operates and is ordered else it will cease to function if you grieve and bitch on the spot. Each time. I however have serious concerns about what is happening now on our streets, seems some of it is out of order and out of control and even violative on surface blush, and POTUS Trump needs to step up and reign this in and ensure that as operations go on, that 1)ICE is properly protected e.g. ensure local police are there to protect ICE agents as they do their job, e.g. where are the local police? 2)the rights and humanity and dignity and safety of the public is ensured. That ICE agents operate within the law.

But where is the proper local law enforcement support of the ICE? around ICE? Or am I missing something? So that they can operate, go in-out? It seems they are acting as law enforcement also to do their jobs. And that is where the breakdown and pure insanity is happening. Inflammatory combative situations. Am I missing something?

As to the ICE-involved shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis, I need to see more tape, different angles, and listen fully to the exchanges, beyond what is out there. It did not need to happen. As is, I could blame both parties here for how this ended up. From what I see. But did the ICE agent act in self-defense? That is the question. Sadly, someone died but I will not just like that blame and accuse the ICE agent. This is a tinderbox. Both sides now. This ICE operation can go ahead but not this way. It seems somewhere in there someone is not doing their job or has it set up to be inflammatory and confrontational and abusive. And I still cannot decide as I do not have enough information on the shooting, but something is wrong and something went wrong. I can support POTUS Trump as I do, wanting his success and safety and of all, wanting him to win and be on Rushmore but I can say when something is wrong and there is something that stinks about some of this. How the operations are happening. This maximalist approach, locally and overseas.

The reality is that power can be abused and when you have power you abuse. Human being abuse once in a position of power. Governments will always move to accrue power over citizens and then will always abuse it. And power concedes nothing, never will. They will never return the power. We cannot comply our way out of the abuse, we need to go to the courts and ballot box to get back the overreach and power grab.

Let us not forget this. You may have the law on your side to do something but does not allow you to abuse and damage en route. POTUS Trump is doing and has done some magnificent things for USA, I really approve, and support, and thank him, but again, has made some bad mistakes and decisions. Did in term one, doing again. Largely based on people around him. He is not perfect. But let us operate from there. Where humility is needed and admission of wrong when wrong is done and moves to address it.

For example, RFK Jr., I like him, worked with him, support him, want him to do good at HHS, and want his lifelong success. I think a good man, despite his past, media and his own words. But IMO at present at HHS he is a failure and, in his role, and that of FDA Makary and NIH Bhattacharya et al. are just place holders, who have failed to make the changes re Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. deadly mRNA vaccine etc. that needed after near one year in positions. I argue that even Trump wants. I argue they are failing Trump. I think they are a pure failure. All of them. However, that does not mean I stop supporting RFK Jr. or dislike him. No, I think he means well, fundamentally, and I am not interested in his past life or even present. I just want him to fix things and be a success for then USA is a success in our healthcare. Peoples’ lives get improved.

Back to Jesse.

I think Jesse is somewhat right, we are indeed behaving like a 3rd world nation, absent of rule of law now. In some respects, and it is very chilling, concerning. Again, I support Trump, did not waver, but some of what is happening re his 2nd term administration is wrong and he as commander in chief needs to understand he will pay a price at the November elections. Republicans can lose house (and Senate) as the public is not happy. This is not my view. Americans want things fixed e.g. a safer peaceful civil successful nation, but we are a good civil people too. We are not Yemen or Somalia. The belief and posture we are seeing on the international scene e.g. we America see something, we think better for us e.g. their resources, and our security, so we will take it, regardless of what the other party wants or says, is now translating into how our nation internally is being run. Just power. I have power over you so I will do it and operate. This is not good. This is not a lawful good governance society. Even as we move to fix the wrongs of prior bad governance and corruption and nefarious activity by both political parties Republicans and Democrats. When in power. POTUS Trump needs to address this across his government. Temper, humility, take the temperature of the room. Now. Again, there are 2 and 3 sides to every story and first blush 50,000 foot is to rush in and judge. I admit I do not know all re the shooting. But it is not good, should have been no loss of life, and should not have occurred on both sides. It is tragic and we mourn the loss of this precious soul.

Photo inserted below but is Iran in trouble this time? Is it really on the brink? Developing. We pray for no loss of life.

‘Iran activates ‘missile cities’ as Ayatollah faces gravest threat

Revolutionary Guard ordered to take control of streets amid fears of defections in army and police’

Are Iranians turning to the Son of the Former Shah as Protests Swell? Reza Pahlavi?

Back to Jesse:

‘Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura has slammed President Trump’s mobilization of ICE in U.S. cities, comparing it to “1930s Germany.” Venutra was harshly critical of Trump during a Thursday interview following the ICE-involved shooting death of a 37-year-old Minnesota woman and declared that the U.S. was a “Third World country now.” “I’m an expert, I’ve been to them, I spent 17 months in Southeast Asia while the draft dodger was playing golf, “he said, referring to Trump. “You know how I know we’re a third-world country? Because in Third World countries, they have the military doing the police work in the cities when you walk around,” he added. It comes as an ICE agent pulls out gun in women's face amid ticking time bomb for civil war. Ventura described how he was in the Philippines when the former president Ferdinand Marcos “declared martial law,” and the Southeast Asian country went under a “dictatorship.”

“We went from nobody to a guy with a machine gun on every corner. That’s what happens in a dictatorship, in comes in the military, that’s what’s happening here,” he said.

Ventura added that citizens need to “wake up” and learn from history, referencing 1930s Germany, and compare it to what’s occurring in the U.S.’ He also condemned the ICE-involved shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Good, saying

“Any time you have the loss of life, that needlessly happens, that’s a tragedy. And what occurred yesterday didn’t have to happen,” he added.’

What is your opinion? Long live POTUS Trump!

