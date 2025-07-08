Officials Slam NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE for Bad Forecast...

Agency Hit With Huge Cuts by Administration...

Key Roles Vacant at Offices in Texas...

Questions grow about lack of warning...

POTUS Trump ‘signed a major disaster declaration to fast-track federal aid for Kerr County’; we thank him for that, and he has to focus acutely on this and ensure we get answers as to why.

Many children are still missing and are dead.

‘'UNIMAGINABLE TRAGEDY'

At least 28 children among 82 dead in devastating Texas floods with frantic rescue operations underway as dozens missing’

‘Texas's Division of Emergency Management predicted the number of dead as a result of catastrophic flooding in Kerrville on July 4 would top 100, Daily Mail can exclusively reveal.

In an email sent out Saturday, the state disaster office told partners the number of dead would surpass 100, two different sources confirmed to Daily Mail.

The estimate of the dead is vastly different than the message state officials are projecting publicly, insisting that they are still searching for people who are alive, and refusing to say rescue efforts have shifted to recovery of remains.’

‘'Our state assets and local partners are continuing to search for live victims,' the head of TDEM W. Nim Kidd told reporters at a press conference Saturday.

'Our hope and prayer is that there is still people alive that are out there.'

As of Sunday morning, 69 had been confirmed dead, and 11 girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic are missing.

Of the dead, 46 are adults and 21 are children, local officials said.

Additionally, DNA testing will be used to help identify the remains of the flood victims, a state source told Daily Mail.

Families have been asked for blood draws or other records to help identify the bodies of loved ones who have been recovered.’

At least 28 children among 82 dead in devastating Texas floods with frantic rescue operations underway as dozens missing | The US Sun

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.